The top-seeded UCLA men’s volleyball team won the 2023 Men’s National Collegiate Volleyball Championship in four sets on Saturday, May 6, defeating the two-time defending champions, the University of Hawaii, at EagleBank Arena on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

Scores of the match were 28–26, 31–33, 25–21 and 25–21. The victory brought home NCAA championship No. 20 for the men’s volleyball program — and its first since the 2006 season. It is the 121st overall NCAA title for UCLA across all sports.



UCLA finishes the season with a record of 31–2, the most wins since the 1995 Bruins went 31–1 and also captured the NCAA title. They ended the season with 12 straight wins, marking the longest streak by the program since the 2006 national champions won the final 14 contests on their way to the title.

