On Sept. 17, the UCLA Nimoy Theater opened its doors to the public for the first time with a ribbon cutting ceremony and community open house featuring live performances and food from local eateries. The Nimoy expands the footprint of UCLA and the arts deeper into the Westwood neighborhood; it will host more than 50 performances during UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance 2023–24 season.

Pictured at the ribbon cutting are (left to right): Kristy Edmunds, former executive and artistic director of CAP UCLA; Darnell Hunt, UCLA executive vice chancellor and provost; Susan Bay Nimoy; Edgar Miramontes, artistic and executive director of CAP UCLA; Brett Steele, dean of the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture; and Lindsey Horvath, member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.