The return to campus at UCLA meant a lot more than students moving into residence halls and starting their classes recently. It also meant the resumption of a much more robust time-honored tradition of service with the UCLA’s 13th annual Volunteer Day.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, approximately 1,500 students, alumni and community members in the greater Los Angeles area and around the world participated. Volunteer Day, which began under UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, is a large-scale community service event meant to inspire new students and continue the UCLA tradition of service.

This year the day involved projects at 39 sites throughout the Los Angeles region, and a half dozen more organized by alumni groups in cities such as San Diego, Sacramento, Austin, Texas, and even Hong Kong.

Reed Hutchinson/UCLA Fours up for Volunteer Day. Students gather outside the residence halls before they fan out to participate in their service projects.

Activities ranged from gardening, cleanup and beautification projects, school lesson material preparation, outreach services for the unhoused, and food and blood drives. The chancellor and dozens of students walked from campus to the neighborhood just west of campus to help cleanup the streets.

On UCLA’s campus in Westwood, students gathered at the residence halls to listen to a presentation on sustainability by members of the campus sustainability organization, Greening the Greeks. Charlie Jean Johnson, the group’s vice president of external affairs, spoke with the crowd to define terms like conservation, preservation and sustainability. Johnson also told everyone that the land they were standing on was once taken care of by the Tongva, the indigenous people who have been living here since long before Los Angeles was a city.

“We leave an impact on everything,” Johnson said. “So make it a good one.”

After the presentation, the approximately 300 students, wearing gloves and carrying trash bags, walked through the student neighborhoods picking up trash and helping beautify the area.

Also in Westwood, at a church on Hilgard Avenue just east of campus, 60 students gathered to prepare menstrual hygiene kits for women in countries throughout the developing world where these items are not available or difficult, and sometimes dangerous, to acquire. The UCLA club Days for Girls International is supported by the Los Angeles chapter of the organization, and focuses on educating women about their bodies, reducing the stigma of menstruation, and providing these sustainable products so females do not miss school or experience ridicule when menstruating, which unfortunately are common occurrences.

Mia Ford, a third-year math and economics major who just got back to Westwood after a year and a half of living at home, spent her time cutting cloth that was then sewn and made into the items being prepared for distribution to women in India, the Dominican Republic, and many countries of sub-Saharan Africa.

“This was a great way to meet people and be exposed to an activity I might want to continue throughout the year,” Ford said.

Elizabeth Kivowitz/UCLA Mia Ford, a third-year math and economics major at UCLA, cutting cloth that was then sewn and made into the items being prepared for distribution to women in India, the Dominican Republic, and many countries of sub-Saharan Africa.