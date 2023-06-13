It’s been a banner year for UCLA Athletics, and on Monday, June 12, UCLA’s newly minted NCAA champions — the women’s soccer team and men’s volleyball team — where honored at the White House during College Athlete Day.

The event, attended by both teams and by Chancellor Gene Block and Carol Block, honored 47 title-winning teams across 19 sports and featured remarks by Vice President Kamala Harris.

“An unforgettable day at the White House for UCLA Athletics,” Chancellor Block tweeted from the event.

The women’s soccer team earned their national championship by defeating the University of North Carolina in a thrilling double overtime match on Dec. 5, 2022. Five months later, on May 6, the men’s volleyball team captured their title, beating the two-time defending champion University of Hawaii to bring UCLA it’s 121st overall national championship.