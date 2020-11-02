On the eve of Election Day, one issue on which voters tend to agree is their lack of confidence in the vote, according to a recent survey by Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape, a research project conducted by UCLA political science professors Lynn Vavreck and Chris Tausanovitch in partnership with advocacy group Democracy Fund.

Of those who support Joe Biden for president, 61% said they were “somewhat” or “very” confident in the accuracy and fairness of the election. The figure is similar among those supporting President Donald Trump, 57%.

Nationscape researchers began surveying American voters in July, conducting roughly 6,250 interviews every week. The project will continue until January 2021. To date, the project has conducted more than 300,000 interviews with American voters on a variety of policy questions.

The research also found that younger voters are the most skeptical about the accuracy and fairness of the election. Among 18-to-29-year-olds, 45% of those surveyed said they were “somewhat” or “very” confident that the election would be fair. Fifty-five percent said that they were “not at all confident” or “not too confident” about it.

Survey results provided support for the surge of early voting across the U.S. The Nationscape survey of 6,304 Americans between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21 found that 2 out of 3 voters planned to cast their ballots either by mail or in person before Election Day. But on the questions of when and how people would vote, the results were divided among party lines. Fifty-three percent of Biden voters planned to vote by mail, compared with only 29% of Trump supporters. And only 20% of Biden supporters said they would vote on Nov. 3, compared with 42% of Trump supporters.

To view charts, maps and graphs with Nationscape findings and see how Republican, Democrat and independent voters feel about key election issues, visit the USA Today Nationscape Insights page.