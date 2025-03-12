Chancellor Julio Frenk and other campus leaders today shared the following message with the UCLA community about campus efforts related to federal immigration policies.
Dear Bruin Community:
Over the past several weeks, the UCLA Connects: Listening Exercise has brought together more than 2,100 Bruins from different schools and units. The conversations at these sessions show a deep care for our community, and there is a resounding sentiment that comes up in every meeting: Our Bruin family is facing tremendous uncertainty and anxiety due to rapidly changing federal immigration policies.
In this climate, we want to reaffirm to our immigrant and international Bruins: You are not alone. You belong at UCLA. You are an essential part of our community, and we remain fully committed to supporting your ability to work, learn, teach and thrive here. We see you, we value you and we will continue to advocate for your rights and well-being.
Through our Undocumented Student Program, and other campus units, UCLA is working directly with the students, faculty and staff who may be impacted by federal policy changes. We also want to make the broader UCLA community aware of important resources and actions that the university is taking.
Our commitment and advocacy
Campus leaders are closely monitoring immigration actions and policy changes alongside our colleagues across the University of California system. We are working with elected officials to advocate for the rights and safety of our community members.
Supporting undocumented Bruins
We stand alongside our colleagues throughout the UC system in our support of undocumented members of our community. Here are some things you should know:
Federal law protects student privacy rights, and the California Constitution and statutes provide broad privacy protection to all members of the UCLA community. Our university policies provide additional privacy protections.
UCLA does not release immigration status or related information from confidential student records without a judicial warrant, subpoena, court order or as otherwise required by law. Any such request would be carefully reviewed in collaboration with our Office of General Counsel.
If ICE officials come to campus
We know that concerns about potential immigration enforcement actions can be frightening. We have received questions about what to do if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials come to campus. The university has prepared resources on this topic that we urge you to read:
- How to respond to immigration officers on campus – for faculty and staff
- How to respond to immigration officers on campus – for students
- UC FAQs on possible federal immigration enforcement actions on UC property
- UC ‘Know Your Rights’ printable card
Stay informed and connected
As immigration policies continue to evolve, we encourage you to visit UCLA’s federal updates web page and the UC systemwide federal updates web page to follow developments and find information. Additional resources are listed below.
UCLA’s excellence relies on our global engagement and the contributions of our diverse students, faculty and staff from nearly every corner of the world. All of these individuals and their families deserve safety, stability and support. We will face this period of uncertainty by remaining connected, keeping kindness in our hearts and always supporting one another as Bruins.
We are One UCLA,
Julio Frenk
Chancellor
Darnell Hunt
Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost
Adriana Galván
Dean and Vice Provost of Undergraduate Education
Monroe Gorden, Jr.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
Brian Kite
Dean and Vice Provost of Graduate Education
Michael S. Levine
Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Personnel
Additional resources:
- UCLA’s Undocumented Student Program: Through individual support, education and campus advocacy, USP provides academic, wellness and emotional support to students and creates an inclusive environment and supportive community.
- The center will be facilitating UndocuAlly training sessions on March 18–20 to equip participants with the knowledge and tools to support undocumented students effectively.
- UC Immigrant Services Legal Center: This center serves the immigration-related legal needs of undocumented and immigrant students and their immediate family members, as well as mixed-status families across UC.
- The Dashew Center serves as a resource and learning center for the entire UCLA community to promote global connection, international understanding and cultural sensitivity.
- UCLA’s Center for Immigration Law and Policy: The center is a hub for immigration scholarship and advocacy, engaging community organizations, practitioners, lawmakers and experts in the field.