Chancellor Julio Frenk and other campus leaders today shared the following message with the UCLA community about campus efforts related to federal immigration policies.

Dear Bruin Community:

Over the past several weeks, the UCLA Connects: Listening Exercise has brought together more than 2,100 Bruins from different schools and units. The conversations at these sessions show a deep care for our community, and there is a resounding sentiment that comes up in every meeting: Our Bruin family is facing tremendous uncertainty and anxiety due to rapidly changing federal immigration policies.

In this climate, we want to reaffirm to our immigrant and international Bruins: You are not alone. You belong at UCLA. You are an essential part of our community, and we remain fully committed to supporting your ability to work, learn, teach and thrive here. We see you, we value you and we will continue to advocate for your rights and well-being.

Through our Undocumented Student Program, Dashew Center for International Students and Scholars and other campus units, UCLA is working directly with the students, faculty and staff who may be impacted by federal policy changes. We also want to make the broader UCLA community aware of important resources and actions that the university is taking.

Our commitment and advocacy

Campus leaders are closely monitoring immigration actions and policy changes alongside our colleagues across the University of California system. We are working with elected officials to advocate for the rights and safety of our community members.

Supporting undocumented Bruins

We stand alongside our colleagues throughout the UC system in our support of undocumented members of our community. Here are some things you should know:

Federal law protects student privacy rights, and the California Constitution and statutes provide broad privacy protection to all members of the UCLA community. Our university policies provide additional privacy protections.

UCLA does not release immigration status or related information from confidential student records without a judicial warrant, subpoena, court order or as otherwise required by law. Any such request would be carefully reviewed in collaboration with our Office of General Counsel.

If ICE officials come to campus

We know that concerns about potential immigration enforcement actions can be frightening. We have received questions about what to do if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials come to campus. The university has prepared resources on this topic that we urge you to read:

Stay informed and connected

As immigration policies continue to evolve, we encourage you to visit UCLA’s federal updates web page and the UC systemwide federal updates web page to follow developments and find information. Additional resources are listed below.

UCLA’s excellence relies on our global engagement and the contributions of our diverse students, faculty and staff from nearly every corner of the world. All of these individuals and their families deserve safety, stability and support. We will face this period of uncertainty by remaining connected, keeping kindness in our hearts and always supporting one another as Bruins.

We are One UCLA,

Julio Frenk

Chancellor

Darnell Hunt

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost

Adriana Galván

Dean and Vice Provost of Undergraduate Education

Monroe Gorden, Jr.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Brian Kite

Dean and Vice Provost of Graduate Education

Michael S. Levine

Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Personnel



Additional resources: