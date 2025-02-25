Last updated: Feb. 25 at 2:20 p.m. 

We know that many people in our Bruin community are experiencing uncertainty around federal policy actions. The University of California Office of the President — in collaboration with UCLA leadership and federal government relations experts — is working to understand new directives, assess their impact, ensure compliance, challenge directives when appropriate and support our community. Our top priority is to maintain clarity and stability so our important mission of teaching, research and service can continue.

UC Federal Updates

UCOP is maintaining a federal updates page that provides the latest information, including weekly briefs, on federal policies impacting the UC system.

We also want to share resources specific to the UCLA community. Click a link below to be taken to that section of the page.

This site will be updated regularly. If you notice any inaccuracies, please contact us at [email protected].

 

Guidance on UCLA-related federal issues


UCLA’s Office of Research and Creative Activities is updating a webpage for campus researchers, 2025 Federal Administration Transition, and posting recent messages on its website.


UCLA’s Dashew Center for International Students and Scholars is sharing recent immigration updates for F-1, J-1 and employment-based visa categories on its Immigration Updates page. The center is committed to keeping our international Bruin community informed of any new developments.

UCLA’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion also has Resources for International and Immigrant Students and Employees, and UCLA’s Undocumented Student Program is supporting undocumented members of our campus community.


UC and UCLA are actively monitoring and evaluating the implications of the Department of Education’s recent “Dear Colleague” letter regarding diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

California’s Proposition 209, which applies to the University of California, prohibits public institutions from considering race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in public employment, education and contracting. 

 

Important messages from leadership

 

Campus resources and contacts


Free speech at UCLA

​​​​Health and well-being resources

Campus safety resources

For faculty and researchers with questions about federal agency policies:

For students and scholars with questions related to immigration policies:

For students with questions related to undocumented status:

For general federal relations inquiries:

For media inquiries:

For general communications support:

For questions related to legal concerns:

For students with legal concerns:

For general questions on equity, diversity and inclusion:

For student groups seeking guidance:

 