We know that many people in our Bruin community are experiencing uncertainty around federal policy actions. The University of California Office of the President — in collaboration with UCLA leadership and federal government relations experts — is working to understand new directives, assess their impact, ensure compliance, challenge directives when appropriate and support our community. Our top priority is to maintain clarity and stability so our important mission of teaching, research and service can continue.

UC Federal Updates UCOP is maintaining a federal updates page that provides the latest information, including weekly briefs, on federal policies impacting the UC system.

We also want to share resources specific to the UCLA community. Click a link below to be taken to that section of the page.

This site will be updated regularly. If you notice any inaccuracies, please contact us at [email protected].