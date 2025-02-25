Last updated: Feb. 25 at 2:20 p.m.
We know that many people in our Bruin community are experiencing uncertainty around federal policy actions. The University of California Office of the President — in collaboration with UCLA leadership and federal government relations experts — is working to understand new directives, assess their impact, ensure compliance, challenge directives when appropriate and support our community. Our top priority is to maintain clarity and stability so our important mission of teaching, research and service can continue.
UC Federal Updates
UCOP is maintaining a federal updates page that provides the latest information, including weekly briefs, on federal policies impacting the UC system.
We also want to share resources specific to the UCLA community. Click a link below to be taken to that section of the page.
- Guidance on UCLA-related federal issues
Issues related to research, immigration status and inclusive excellence
- Important messages from UCLA and UCOP
Communications from campus and systemwide leadership
- UCLA contacts and resources
Where to turn for guidance and answers to questions
This site will be updated regularly. If you notice any inaccuracies, please contact us at [email protected].
UCLA’s Office of Research and Creative Activities is updating a webpage for campus researchers, 2025 Federal Administration Transition, and posting recent messages on its website.
UCLA’s Dashew Center for International Students and Scholars is sharing recent immigration updates for F-1, J-1 and employment-based visa categories on its Immigration Updates page. The center is committed to keeping our international Bruin community informed of any new developments.
UCLA’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion also has Resources for International and Immigrant Students and Employees, and UCLA’s Undocumented Student Program is supporting undocumented members of our campus community.
UC and UCLA are actively monitoring and evaluating the implications of the Department of Education’s recent “Dear Colleague” letter regarding diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
California’s Proposition 209, which applies to the University of California, prohibits public institutions from considering race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in public employment, education and contracting.
Feb. 25: Message about Feb. 27 campus town hall on federal policy actions from Darnell Hunt, executive vice chancellor and provost
Feb. 21: Chancellor Julio Frenk message and video: Federal policy actions and the Bruin community
Feb. 10: Message on National Institutes of Health facilities and administrative costs from Roger Wakimoto, vice chancellor for research and creative activities
Feb. 2: Update on executive orders related to research from Roger Wakimoto, vice chancellor for research and creative activities
Jan. 30: Message to National Science Foundation principal investigators from Roger Wakimoto, vice chancellor for research and creative activities
Jan. 29: Update on executive orders released by the White House regarding federal funding from Roger Wakimoto, vice chancellor for research and creative activities
Feb. 20: UC President Michael Drake video message on recent updates from the federal government
Feb. 20: UC President Michael Drake message on Department of Education’s “Dear Colleague” letter
Feb. 13: Message on facilities and administration costs from Katherine Newman, UC provost and executive vice president for academic affairs
Feb. 10: Message on facilities and administration costs from Katherine Newman, UC provost and executive vice president for academic affairs
Feb. 6: Message on UC Resource Hub from Meredith Vivian Turner, UC senior vice president for external relations and communications
Jan 28: UC President Michael Drake message on federal funding freeze
Health and well-being resources
For faculty and researchers with questions about federal agency policies:
- Please contact the UCLA Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Creative Activities or your representatives in ORA, OCGA, EFM, OHRPP and TDG for assistance as needed.
For students and scholars with questions related to immigration policies:
For students with questions related to undocumented status:
For general federal relations inquiries:
For media inquiries:
- Contact UCLA Media Relations at [email protected]
For general communications support:
- Contact UCLA Strategic Communications at [email protected]
For questions related to legal concerns:
For students with legal concerns:
- Student Legal Services
For general questions on equity, diversity and inclusion:
For student groups seeking guidance: