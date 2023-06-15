“Undesirables: A Holocaust Journey to North Africa,” a historical fiction book by UCLA anthropology professor Aomar Boum and illustrator Nadjib Berber, has been awarded a gold medal in the graphic novel/drawn work category from the Independent Publisher Book Awards.

The awards have been recognizing the best independently published books since 1997. The book by Boum, the holder of UCLA ’s Maurice Amado Chair in Sephardic Studies, tells the story of a Jewish journalist interned in a World War II-era Moroccan camp run by the fascist Vichy government.

A Muslim who grew up in rural southeastern Morocco, Boum has spent much of his academic career researching the social and cultural representation of religious and ethnic minorities in the Middle East and North Africa.

