A reusable dining option at ASUCLA Restaurants locations is helping Bruins make a lasting impact on UCLA’s campus, with sustainability served alongside every meal. Reusables, a program that lets students choose reusable, on-the-go bowls, has diverted 4.41 tons of single-use waste from landfills in just over a year of implementation.

Since launching in June 2025, the program has recorded over 90,000 uses, including reuses, preventing approximately 18 tons of carbon emissions. These efforts demonstrate how small, everyday choices can contribute to a more sustainable campus while reflecting UCLA’s True Bruin Values through shared responsibility and collective action.

“Bringing the UCLA community together through this initiative is central to its impact,” said Tom Beres, director of ASUCLA Restaurants. “Reusables gives every Bruin an opportunity to contribute to a greener campus through every meal, reflecting our shared commitment to sustainability and caring for our planet for generations to come.”

The Reusables process is simple: Opt to use a reusable container at participating ASUCLA Restaurant locations — and enjoy your meal. Users register through the Reusables app at no charge and can check out a bowl for up to five days before returning it to one of the many drop-off bins on campus. The program’s flexibility and bowls’ durability also allow students to take home leftovers, stretching the meal swipe as far as it can go. With a 98.2% return rate, the bowls are cleaned and sanitized before being put back into circulation.

The Bruin community’s continued participation has helped pave the way for the program’s expansion to other ASUCLA locations, including Northern Lights, LuValle Commons, Court of Sciences Student Center, Greenhouse, Sambazon, Anderson Cafe and Café Synapse.

Single-use containers remain available at participating locations for a $1 fee to help offset the cost of compostable packaging.

To see all of ASUCLA’s sustainability efforts across the UCLA Store, Student Union and more, visit the ASUCLA website.