Don’t miss the free quarterly JazzFest hosted by the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, featuring three days of performances by students in the global jazz studies program. UCLA student combos and ensembles who train under world-class jazz artists will perform numbers across genres and styles, including jazz standards, contemporary pieces and pop hits, as well as original compositions by the faculty directors and students.

The fall festival will be held in Schoenberg Hall at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22, 23 and 24.

Winter: March 4, 5, 6

Spring: May 23, 24, 25