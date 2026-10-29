It’s that time again! Open Enrollment is an opportunity for UC employees and retirees to review their benefits, evaluate their healthcare needs and make informed decisions about coverage for themselves and their families for the coming year.

This year’s Open Enrollment period runs:

8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 through 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

► Where do I go to find out about my benefits options?

The University of California’s Open Enrollment website provides tools and resources to help faculty and staff and retirees navigate the changes in UC health benefits. More information is available here:

Make sure to review the available plans, compare your options and determine which coverage best fits your individual or family needs.

► Use the UC’s virtual benefits counselor to help you compare plans

UC employees and retirees are encouraged to use ALEX, a virtual benefits counselor, as they consider their health care needs. ALEX will provide customized comparison of medical plan premiums, out-of-pocket costs and in-network providers to help you make a more informed choice.

► How do I make changes to my benefits?

Make all of your Open Enrollment changes in UCPath by Friday, Nov. 20.

► UCLA events to help clarify Open Enrollment options

Throughout the Open Enrollment period, you can attend live sessions to learn about benefit changes, hear important updates and ask questions to help you understand your options. Check the following resources: