UCLA Strategic Communications’ Research Powers Progress campaign has been recognized by PRNEWS with an honorable mention at its 2026 PR News Platinum Awards, the organization’s highest honor in public relations and communications. Launched last year, the campaign highlights the many ways UCLA research goes far beyond the walls of our labs and classrooms, providing life-changing and lifesaving discoveries for the greater good.

Selected from a highly competitive field, Research Powers Progress was awarded an honorable mention in the ‘on a shoestring campaign’ category. This year's winners represent the agencies, brands and in-house teams delivering the most impactful work across every discipline in PR and communications — and are part of the most competitive class in the program's nearly 30-year history.

PRNEWS is the communications industry's leading source of education, inspiration and recognition, and its annual awards recognize excellence in PR and communications. Winners will be announced in October.

Congratulations to our Strategic Communications team!