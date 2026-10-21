KABC-TV profiled a patient who has survived 14 years after being diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer, thanks in part to surgery and an innovative treatment at UCLA. UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Donahue explained how the targeted treatment attacks cancer cells and highlighted a new research initiative aimed at expanding therapy options for patients with the disease. Read more about UCLA in today’s Los Angeles Times, Spectrum News 1 and other outlets.

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More highlights from UCLA in the News: October 21, 2026

Feds 'new batch' of noncitizen California voters | Los Angeles Times

“If DOJ could prove many more cases, we would have heard about it,” Rick Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA School of Law, wrote in a blog post. “They’ve been on an aggressive hunt nationally for such fraud. It’s not surprising they’ve found little because it is a small problem.” (Hasen was also quoted by LAist.)

The latest economic analysis of the national economy by UCLA Anderson, released Sept. 30, described a U.S. economy that has “proved surprisingly resilient through a series of shocks.” “The tariff increases that dominated the outlook in late 2025 were followed by the war in Iran and a sharp increase in oil prices in the spring. Despite those disruptions, underlying economic growth has remained around or above 2%,” the report noted.

Recent changes to the Endangered Species Act under the Trump administration could negatively impact threatened and endangered species, including the Southern Resident killer whale, according to UCLA environmental law professor Alejandro Camacho.

However, Dov Waxman, director of the Israel Studies program at the University of California, Los Angeles, expressed doubt that support from Trump, who has become less popular in Israel, could significantly influence Netanyahu’s election chances. “For a long time, most polls have shown his bloc falling well short of a parliamentary majority,” Waxman added. (Waxman was also featured by LAist’s “AirTalk.”)