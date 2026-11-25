UCLA mathematics professor Terence Tao was featured in an International Business Times article on a potential solution to the Riemann hypothesis, a longstanding mathematical problem concerning the distribution of prime numbers. Tao noted that digesting the complex proof, which was developed with AI assistance, would take time and that a human collaborator could help. Read more about UCLA in today’s BBC News, New York Times and other outlets.

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More highlights from UCLA in the News: November 24, 2026

“This is a very complicated outbreak, and it’s complicated for so many reasons. It’s complicated because it’s happening in … multiple areas of the DRC that are logistically complex. There is a lot of unrest in the area, a lot of conflict in the area,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. :50 mark).

Scientists have attempted to account for such variables in their research, said Dr. Michael Irwin, a professor of psychiatry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. But it’s possible those studies missed less obvious health issues or early signs of disease, he said.

UCLA Health researchers have shown in lab-grown human brain cells that boosting the activity of a healthy gene copy can offset the effects of a mutation linked to autism. The findings, published in Nature Neuroscience, point to a new direction for treating autism and related neurodevelopmental conditions, though the work is at an early stage. (UCLA’s Dr. Daniel Geschwind was quoted.)

A proposal by economist and UCLA Law School professor Kimberly Clausing would raise the corporate tax rate to 27%, tighten tax rules for foreign income, and repeal the FDII export subsidy, raising nearly $4 trillion over the next decade. Even without raising the corporate rate, international tax reforms alone could raise as much as $1 trillion, much of it from hyperscalers.

But UCLA transit researcher Jacob Wasserman said increased reporting alone seems unlikely to explain the rise in calls involving serious offenses, including assaults on operators. “Assaults are a huge issue and have been for ages,” Wasserman said. “I would be surprised if there were a lot of unreported assaults prior.”