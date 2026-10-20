The Los Angeles Times reported on 28 people charged with federal election-related crimes in California, some of whom said they had no recollection of registering to vote. Rick Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA School of Law, noted that voter registration errors can occur accidentally and that prosecutors must prove willful violations of federal law. Read more about UCLA in today’s KCRW 89.9-FM, KNBC-TV and other outlets.

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More highlights from UCLA in the News: October 20, 2026

Statewide voter fraud operation leads to arrests | KNBC-TV

“We have reviewed the DHS large database that they use for matching. It is wildly inaccurate. That’s how they went from 190,000 names now suddenly down to 20,000 that they sent to L.A. County. And now today we hear about 28 individuals, the list that they’re basing this on is not meant to be merged against a state voter file” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto (approx. 1:15 mark).

Three UCLA faculty members — health economist Susan Ettner, physician-scientist Donald Kohn and cancer researcher Dennis Slamon — have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, joining 97 researchers and health professionals from the United States and other countries in the academy’s class of 2026. Their work spans the relationship between income and health, gene-based treatments for inherited immune disorders and the development of targeted breast cancer therapies. (Slamon was quoted.)

“It’s important that a speed camera be ostentatious. People have to know it’s there. It’s very different from getting a warning when someone pulls you over because you can say to yourself, ‘Well, what’s the chances that the next time I speed, a cop is going to be there?’ Well, the camera’s always there,” said UCLA’s Michael Manville, professor of Urban Planning at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

Filmmaking exchange between UCLA TFT, Cherokee Nation | FOX23 (Oklahoma)

The two organizations will exchange a cohort of students each year, with a group of Cherokee filmmakers traveling to UCLA to learn from their faculty and access their production resources, while a group of UCLA students will travel to Cherokee Film's studios in Owasso to learn more about Indigenous storytelling and filmmaking.

Lessons from UCLA artist-in-residence Keke Palmer | Backstage

The 33-year-old actor recently kicked off a yearlong stint as the School of Theater, Film and Television’s artist in residence, part of a broader five-year partnership between UCLA and KeyTV Network, Palmer’s media company. Across three sessions—collectively titled “Know Yourself, Own Yourself, Free Yourself to Build New Frameworks for Change”—she’s teaching students how to navigate a creative career the Keke way.