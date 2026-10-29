The Los Angeles Times spoke with UCLA information studies professor Ramesh Srinivasan about the growing role of paid social media influencers in California’s contentious Proposition 40 billionaire tax campaign. Srinivasan warned that personalized social media feeds, AI and targeted political messaging can expose voters to vastly different information, making it harder to establish a shared understanding of political issues. Read more about UCLA in today’s BBC News, CBS News and other outlets.

See our UCLA in the News daily archive.

More highlights from UCLA in the News: October 29, 2026

Naturalization rates have declined “sharply” across America, with California particularly affected, according to new research. The study, conducted by experts from UCLA’s Center for Neighborhood Knowledge, determined that becoming a United States citizen has “become increasingly more difficult” by analyzing changes in national and state rates of naturalization.

Israelis came out in record numbers to vote, but as the polls closed, it was too close to call. Although that didn’t stop Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, both claiming success. Today, Dov Waxman, [the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Chair of Israel Studies] talks about what happens next, the surge in support for Arab parties and whether Netanyahu could still cling to power. (Waxman was interviewed.)

“I think it was really striking that on Monday, Flavio Bolsonaro said that there had been a request for him to surrender his passport, but that was ridiculous because he had no intention of leaving the country. Then late Tuesday, he apparently crossed the border by land into Argentina and caught a private jet which took him to Ecuador and then to Miami on Wednesday morning,” said UCLA’s Bryan Pitts.

Often, the main drivers for higher turnout among younger voters are the competitiveness of the race and the issues dominating the campaign — two things present in the Los Angeles mayoral race, said Laura Wray-Lake, a professor of social welfare at UCLA with a focus on younger voter engagement.

Rick Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA School of Law, said Carter’s ruling was as sweeping a rejection of the Trump administration’s illegitimate attempts to interfere in California’s election as could possibly be written. “The federal government lost in every way it could possibly lose. It lost on the law, and it lost on the facts, and it lost on the equities — [or] weighing the harms to the various parties,” Hasen said.

“Isaac Mayo wanted to do the right thing … Unfortunately, he was not able to get the protection we believe he needed in order to prevent himself from being harmed,” said Brenda Stevenson, a professor at UCLA and member of the Civil Rights Cold Case Records Review Board.

While research is still in its early stages, specific evidence supports the gum-related provisions of this bill. As Food & Wine reported in 2025, a UCLA study found that chewing gum from both synthetic and natural brands can release microplastics into saliva, with some brands shedding about 100 particles per gram of gum on average, and up to 600 per gram for some brands.

It’s a question that [UCLA’s] Terence Tao, largely considered one of the greatest mathematicians of this generation, is reckoning with right now. He speaks with Flora about how AI has upended the mathematics world, what the role of math is in this day and age, and why the real value of mathematics lies in the journey, not just the answer. (Tao was also featured by Education Times.)

An analysis from UCLA School of Law Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment found that LADWP’s rates have surged by 45% in the last year, compared to Southern California Edison, which has only increased 4%. Denise Grab, Emmett Clean Energy Law and Leadership Project Director, explained the increase is “significantly in excess of inflation.”

These types of agreements aren’t uncommon, but this particular issue is unconventional, said Greg Pierce, a UCLA associate professor of urban planning. It’s possible that whoever signs the agreement could face liability concerns about under- or over-delivering energy, he said, or integrating solar into the rest of the train.

Researchers at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center found that survivors who completed eight weeks of supplementation reported clearer thinking, less fatigue, and better physical functioning. Cognitive tests also detected improvements in processing speed and executive function, the skills that help people plan, focus, and manage tasks. (UCLA’s Dr. Patricia Ganz was quoted. Also: Medical News Today.)