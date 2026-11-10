The New York Times featured UCLA neuroscience doctoral student Elle Rathbun in a report on how federal funding cuts are affecting young scientists’ careers. Rathbun, whose stroke recovery research was temporarily suspended following cuts to UCLA’s federal grants, discussed how the experience led her to reconsider a career in academia, even after her funding was restored. Read more about UCLA in today’s Scienmag, KCAL-TV and other outlets.

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More highlights from UCLA in the News: November 10, 2026

UCLA-led astronomers have identified the first known “disappearing planet,” a gas giant located approximately 1,000 light-years from Earth that has ceased transiting its host star. The planet, designated TOI-2535 b, is classified as a “hot Jupiter,” a type of gas giant that orbits extremely close to its star. It completes one orbit in just 8.25 days, a period that is roughly 10 times faster than the 88 days Mercury takes to orbit the Sun. (UCLA’s Samuel Yee and Erik Petigura were cited. Also: Phys.org.)

“It’s a bizarre moment to be in where you have now this sort of post-midterm haze that everyone is in. A secretary of defense whose job is in peril, senior leadership having been sacked at the Pentagon and uncertainty as to what the direction the war goes in next. Honestly, we don't know,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

Forget partying on the weekend at UCLA. One of the hottest social scenes is popping up in the aisles of Costco. CBS-LA's Kara Finnstrom shows us how students are finding big deals, and even bigger friendships, at UCLA's Costco Club. (UCLA students Kathryn Chong and Serenity Shadowens were interviewed.)