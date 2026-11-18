Marketplace spoke with UCLA School of Law’s Mary Nichols about the lack of data regarding carbon emissions from AI companies’ data centers in California. Nichols, former chair of the California Air Resources Board, says that once regulators and the public gain a better understanding of what data centers are and their carbon footprint, pressure will build on companies to clean up. Read more about UCLA in today’s New York Times, Inc. and other outlets.

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More highlights from UCLA in the News: November 17, 2026

A new study based out of the University of California, Los Angeles, and published in Psychoneuroendocrinology found that there may be a causal link between inflammation and anhedonia, a common feature of depression characterized by a loss of interest or pleasure. Reward motivation, or the “wanting” side of the brain’s reward system, leads people to pursue something desirable, and the study found it can be reduced when the body experiences inflammation — something that happens for many reasons, including when you start to feel sick.

“This is really a turning point in our public health history of doing so well, keeping measles eliminated in this country. When we say measles has been eliminated, what that means is that we haven’t had continuous transmission from person to person for over a year. And now we have so many cases that are occurring in the United States that, in fact, now we’ve surpassed that limit,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

“Light photons carry momentum — it’s very small per photon, but there’s a hell of a lot of photons,” said David Jewitt, who directs the Institute for Planets and Exoplanets at the University of California, Los Angeles. “That pressure is enough to push bodies around if they’re not too big.”