The New York Times featured UCLA clinical psychology professor Thomas Bradbury, co-founder of the UCLA Marriage and Close Relationships Lab, in an article offering conversation starters for holiday gatherings. Bradbury encouraged readers to ask older family members about formative experiences they’ve never shared, noting how revisiting the past together can create rich new memories. Read more about UCLA in today’s Science, USA Today and other outlets.

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More highlights from UCLA in the News: November 25, 2026

A study from UCLA found that in 2024, 28% of low-income adults (those who earn less than 200% of the federal poverty level) in San Francisco were often hungry because they could not buy enough food. In the nine Bay Area counties, the figure was 46%.

UCLA’s club began hosting trips a few weeks ago and is already seeing a similar level of excitement. “There aren’t really a lot of grocery stores, so the ones that we do have can be a little bit, um, pricey,” said Serenity Shadowens, president of the UCLA group.

And instead of being judged just on their mathematical results, teams would also be rated on how well they could explain the work’s meaning — a growing concern as AI produces sprawling proofs that defy human comprehension. Those proofs and many other old works are “very disgusting” and would benefit from fine-tuning, says University of California, Los Angeles, mathematician Terence Tao, an adviser to the Mathathon. “They aren’t satisfactory, and we really don’t understand why they’re true.”

A 2016 study from UCLA found that the average cost of a parking garage for tenants is equivalent to raising rent by 17%. Eliminating minimums can make it harder to find street parking because there will likely be fewer spaces built, says Ellen Schwartz, manager of UCLA’s Center for Parking Policy. Cities can manage that, she says, by varying parking fees according to demand. Higher rates can encourage people to use public transport or take fewer car trips, thus freeing up spaces around the city.

Jacob Wasserman of the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies said limiting parking supply encourages drivers to use alternative transit. “When you decrease parking, you incentivize shifting to other modes,” Wasserman said. “We have so much extra parking in LA. It would take up at least hundreds, I think thousands of square miles if you added up all the parking we have.”

UCLA associate professor Greg Pierce, the director of the UCLA Water Resources Group, said water storage tanks are usually surrounded by fences and monitored by cameras and have security alarms. Aside from occasional stories of youths climbing and vandalizing water tanks in Southern California, he said, they’re not much of a target. But the U.S. has seen an uptick in cyberattacks targeting water supply facilities this year, Pierce noted.

The latest economic analysis of the national economy by UCLA Anderson, released Sept. 30, described a U.S. economy that has “proved surprisingly resilient through a series of shocks.” “The tariff increases that dominated the outlook in late 2025 were followed by the war in Iran and a sharp increase in oil prices in the spring. Despite those disruptions, underlying economic growth has remained around or above 2%,” the report noted.

Dr. Aditya Bardia, global principal investigator of the lidERA breast cancer trial and professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, noted that this finding is “particularly significant” because once breast cancer spreads to distant organs, it is “generally no longer curable.”

A 2026 study published on UCLA’s Language Life platform, titled “Redefining Professionalism: How Gen Z Navigates Informal Language in the Workplace,” examined how 18 Gen Z participants perceived informal communication in professional emails. The findings suggested that participants were relatively comfortable with emojis and exclamation marks, depending on the situation. Slang and abbreviations, however, were more likely to be considered unprofessional.