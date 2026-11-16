NPR’s "All Things Considered" on Friday spotlighted UCLA football’s turnaround under first-year head coach Bob Chesney, whose Bruins are undefeated and ranked among the top four teams nationally. Featuring interviews with Chesney, players and former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers, the segment explores how the coach’s leadership has helped transform the program. Read more about UCLA in today’s New York Times, Mashable and other outlets.

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More highlights from UCLA in the News: November 16, 2026

UCLA alums are shaping research on veterans’ health | Military.com

Military veterans face higher rates of chronic medical and mental health conditions than the general public due to the physical demands of their military service, combat stress and toxic exposures, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Health Care Program. For decades, an evolving team of researchers from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health has studied those military health conditions. (UCLA’s Elizabeth Yano, Isomi Miake-Lye, Dr. Russell Buhr, Dr. Fola May and Dr. Carlos Oronce were quoted.)

Astronomers knew an exoplanet could drift out of view like this, but they figured it would take decades or even centuries to happen. Imagine their surprise. “The planet’s orbit is tilting so quickly that its transit disappeared while we were watching,” said Samuel Yee, a UCLA postdoctoral fellow and the study’s corresponding author, in a statement. (UCLA’s Erik Petigura was also quoted. Also: ScienceAlert and Daily Galaxy.)

A year after ICE raids swept through Los Angeles, attendance at six county parks still hasn’t recovered, according to researchers from UCLA and UC Berkeley. The parks lost an estimated 150,000 visitors across the past two summers compared with 2024, a decline researchers link to immigration sweeps. The joint report, released Thursday by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and the UC Berkeley Latinx Research Center, reviewed data from six fee-charging parks in L.A. County: Santa Fe Dam, Castaic Lake, Whittier Narrows and Kenneth Hahn recreation areas, as well as Frank G. Bonelli and Peter F. Schabarum regional parks.

Barbara Geddes, a political science professor emeritus at UCLA who has studied dictators for 25 years, said Trump’s message is a familiar one. “Accusations of corruption are extremely common and they’re used all over the world by dictators” and “people who are sliding into dictatorship.” Geddes said the tactic isn’t new for Trump but may be “ramping up” because “the Democrats, pretty successfully, have used the corruption charge against Trump.” (UCLA’s Daniel Treisman was also quoted.)

“It will be the most powerful local government job in California and will probably be one of the top local jobs in the United States,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, a former county supervisor who is director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School for Public Affairs. Whoever fills the post, he added, “will be held accountable for how the county operates — the good, the bad and the ugly.”

“The issue in this election was not left versus right, but change versus the same,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, the director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a longtime civic leader. “It was broken versus fixed.”

“China’s emissions are starting to come down because of policies began twenty years ago,” said UCLA’s Alex Wang. (approx. 0:30 mark).

Michael Berry, a professor of contemporary Chinese cultural studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, suggested that the pervasiveness of AI content itself, especially on social media feeds, could be exactly what hurt the film. “Perhaps audiences equate AI-generated videos with vertical shorts and cheap disposable entertainment they consume on their cellphones while waiting in line, sitting in the back of a taxi, or going to the bathroom,” Berry said.

The need for social workers in the Inland Empire is growing, research shows. A [UCLA] 2025 California Health Interview Survey identified the Inland Empire as one of the regions with “the most severe shortage” of behavioral health and social workers to support a largely underserved, economically and culturally diverse population, according to the survey.