Inc. magazine highlighted a UCLA-led study that found that signs of accelerated brain aging in younger and middle-aged adults were associated with poorer cognitive performance, greater depressive symptoms and differences in gut bacteria and metabolites. The study's lead author, Kanhao Zhao, now at Stanford University, conducted the research while at UCLA. Read more about UCLA in today’s New York Times, City News Service and other outlets.

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More highlights from UCLA in the News: October 7, 2026

This year’s Macarthur Fellows were recently announced. An artist and UCLA professor, Rodney McMillan, is one of the 20 people who received a so-called genius grant. (McMillian was interviewed.)

“Certainly, the weather — our climate — is going to play a part in this. We’ll potentially be seeing more mosquitoes if the weather is warm, rain patterns, all of these things can lead to more mosquitoes. We’re also seeing more cases in birds. And so there could be something to do with the ecology of this disease in general,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

A recent analysis by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute compared data on ICE arrests with Medi-Cal enrollment numbers in state-funded programs. It found that, though enrollment rates in state-funded programs—which are used predominantly by undocumented immigrants—started decreasing after raids began in Los Angeles, the drops went far beyond the number of people arrested during that time. (UCLA’s Arturo Vargas Bustamante was quoted.)

Many people with sleep apnea think that lifestyle habits aren’t important once they’ve started treatment, but that’s not the case, says Dr. Neal Walia, a sleep medicine specialist at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.

Experts who reviewed the study before publication lauded the results as a major breakthrough and a significant milestone for the emerging field of nuclear clocks. This field is “moving at breakneck speed,” said Eric Hudson, a physicist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who also works on nuclear clocks but was not involved in the latest research.

UCLA researchers found that smoke-coated household items continue to release harmful chemicals indoors long after the flames go out. Fire survivors have faced challenges with their insurers to resolve claims and receive payouts.