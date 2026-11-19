Business Insider featured UCLA math professor Terence Tao in an article about researchers developing alternatives to commercial AI systems amid concerns over how mathematical discoveries and research data are handled. Tao recently demonstrated Open Math OS, a platform developed by a nonprofit he founded that provides access to open-source AI models, cloud computing and collaborative tools. Read more about UCLA in today’s Washington Post and CalMatters.

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More highlights from UCLA in the News: November 19, 2026

Richard Hasen, a prominent election law scholar at UCLA, urged the appellate judges not to let the matter linger in a “friend of the court” brief filed Friday. “This Court should send a swift and clear message to the federal government and the country,” Hasen wrote in the filing, “that the State of Alaska, and Alaska alone, has the right to certify the winner of its elections.”

Early childhood dental visits are “extremely important,” said Dr. Francisco Ramos-Gomez, UCLA School of Dentistry’s pediatric dentistry chair and director of the UCLA Center for Children’s Oral Health. But he said many families don’t access care due to transportation challenges, language barriers and few providers treating low-income kids. “If we start seeing these children by age 3 or 4,” he said, “they already come with rotten teeth, abscesses and huge pain.”