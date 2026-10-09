City News Service reported on a study by researchers at UCLA and that found that nearly 15,000 people arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across seven Southern California counties in 2025 and 2026 were eventually deported. “The extraordinary impact of the surge is now clear,” said Graeme Blair, co-director of the Deportation Data Project and a political science professor at UCLA. (Also: KNBC-TV, KTLA-TV and KCAL-TV.) Read more about UCLA in today’s BBC, The Guardian and other outlets.

See our UCLA in the News daily archive.

More highlights from UCLA in the News: October 9, 2026

Catherine Bonesho, a University of California, Los Angeles, professor of ancient Judaism, argued that Pilate likely never wore the ring, suggesting it was designed for a lower-status worker conducting administrative business under Pilate’s authority.

Jerome Siegel, neuroscientist and director of the Center for Sleep Research [within the Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA], led the research on these indigenous groups. “I think temperature is more important than light,” he says. In his view, this has wide implications for modern health.

This is what happens when a city doesn’t support residents at various points on the income scale, explained Michael Lens, director of the Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies at UCLA. “We need a diverse workforce to support all the things we do,” he said. “We can’t just have an economy of lawyers and tech bros. We need people who work at restaurants and who teach at schools to be able to afford to live somewhere nearby.”