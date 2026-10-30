The Los Angeles Times spoke with UCLA’s Dr. Keith Vossel about Lewy body dementia, the condition actor Patrick Stewart suffered from before his death Wednesday. The condition is the second-most-common form of degenerative dementia behind Alzheimer’s disease, with the two often occurring together and resulting in a faster decline for the individual. Read more about UCLA in today’s The Conversation, Spectrum News 1 and other outlets.

See our UCLA in the News daily archive.

More highlights from UCLA in the News: October 30, 2026

The risk of dying in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody is now higher than at any time in the past 15 years except during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a UCLA School of Law analysis released Thursday. The analysis found that death rates in immigration detention facilities reached twice the historical average over the past year. (UCLA’s Sharon Dolovich was quoted. Also: KNBC-TV, KTTV-TV and Spectrum News 1.)

“Historically the labor movement in this country has been dominated by male leadership and sometimes even the patriarchy,” said Victor Narra, a professor of Labor Studies at UCLA. “She broke that barrier and because of her, a lot of women of color held leadership positions in the labor movement.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dov Waxman) The first thing to note is simply the massive turnout — with a 77.7% turnout of those eligible voting, the highest turnout in more than two decades. That in itself is significant. It underscores how much importance Israelis attached to this vote. Before the election, many observers were saying that it was one of the most consequential — if not the most consequential – votes, and clearly many Israelis felt the same way.

Election expert Rick Hasen .... said perjury prosecutions were possible if it could be established someone lied about involvement in the scheme. But Hasen, UCLA law professor and director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project, wrote Wednesday on his blog that he didn’t think the new reporting changed the equation on the Justice Department suit.