The New York Times spoke with Dr. Edward Garon, director of thoracic oncology at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, about the prognosis for Pope Leo XIV, who was diagnosed with lung cancer on Tuesday. Garon joined other experts to explain the medical profile of lung adenocarcinoma and what next steps might be for the first American pope. (Garon was also featured by KCAL-TV – approx. 1:10 mark). Read more about UCLA in today’s Los Angeles Times, KTLA-TV and other outlets.

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More highlights from UCLA in the News: October 14, 2026

A new UCLA study highlights that a combination of human-caused climate change and El Niño patterns led to a record-breaking year for global extreme rainfall in 2024. Researchers warn that with a potentially stronger El Niño developing, the atmospheric conditions are lining up for 2027 to set another record for extreme precipitation.

“So right now, we’re up 9,000 cases. This is the largest outbreak that’s ever occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo. And we know that more than half of these people have passed. This is a very, very serious disease,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

You will not hear “You’ve got to be careful if you get into it,” said Dr. Timothy Fong, an addiction psychiatrist and co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program. “For some people it can be exceptionally harmful and problematic … Nothing leads people further to emotional pain than financial pain,” he said. “There’s nothing like losing a ton of money to create more shame and embarrassment.”

Abigail Saguy, a sociology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said: “When you’re in ninth grade your identity isn’t really super firm, you’re still not quite sure who you are. Your identity is less stable.”