The New York Times highlighted UCLA’s pivotal role in the birth of the internet in an interactive multimedia feature exploring 10 of the most consequential days of the past 175 years. The history project revisited the first message sent over the ARPANET, on Oct. 29, 1969, and the contributions of UCLA computer science professor Leonard Kleinrock, who reflected on the technology’s far-reaching impact on society. Read more about UCLA in today’s Time, NPR and other outlets.

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More highlights from UCLA in the News: November 18, 2026

The U.S. loses measles elimination status | KTLA-TV

“It meant that we didn’t have sustained chains of transmission for over a year, and now we’ve unfortunately gone backwards. After 26 years of being able to say that we’ve eliminated measles here, we now have seen sustained transmission,” UCLA’s Anne Rimoin told KTLA-TV.

According to the election data firm PDI, Latino turnout in California jumped from 28% in the 2022 midterms to 41% in this year’s election. UCLA Luskin School [of Public Affairs] experts said a majority of that new turnout voted Democratic. ”If you look down at individual races, you’ll see all the different commentary,” said Lila Burgos, deputy director of UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. “I think again the economy being a major driver ... We all saw the effects of what the administration has led to over the last couple of years.”

But the U.S. could reduce its emissions more if it were deploying large-scale renewable energy and batteries like China, says Alex Wang, a professor at UCLA School of Law and an expert on Chinese climate policy. The problem, Wang says, is the U.S. hasn’t had long-term policy support for these climate technologies. The Biden administration increased funding for solar, wind, batteries and electric vehicles. The Trump administration reduced that funding and created regulatory hurdles for those industries.

Peter Reiher, adjunct engineering professor emeritus at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, shares the steps you can take to find out if an internet issue is local to your computer or something affecting more people.

One way to help your brain retain information is to include video, slides with text, or images in the material you’re speeding through — in other words, to not just rely on sound for the information, says Ashley Chen, a cognitive psychologist at University of California, Los Angeles, who has authored articles on speed-watching and speed-listening.

“We have all these different countries, they have very different systems set up to deal with long-term care. But regardless of what country you look at, the majority of care is provided by family members,” said Professor [Kathleen] McGarry, an economist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “And everywhere it’s more likely to be daughters than sons.”

UCLA historian Tawny Paul compared LA28’s approach with the 1987 Fringe Festival/Los Angeles, staged “in response” to the popular 1984 Olympic Arts Festival, which some faulted for showcasing international artists. “[Fringe Festival] catered to local artists, who had to provide their own funding (or access private funding), and the Fringe infrastructure provided organizing and visibility … like what the Cultural Olympiad is proposing,” she wrote in an email.