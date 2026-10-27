BBC Wildlife Magazine spoke with UCLA ecology and evolutionary biology professor Daniel Blumstein about an international study he co-authored that found that urban birds tend to fly away sooner when approached by women than by men. Blumstein said the findings were consistent across 37 bird species in five European countries. Researchers have yet to determine the cause of the difference. Read more about UCLA in today’s CNN, Los Angeles Times and other outlets.

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More highlights from UCLA in the News: October 27, 2026

Women turn to UCLA’s Comprehensive Menopause Program | KCAL-TV

Dr. Rhonda Voskuhl led a just-published UCLA study that suggests a distinct type of estrogen hormone treatment may ease brain fog and cognitive issues. (Voskuhl was interviewed.)

“Basically, Israelis vote for a political party rather than a specific candidate, and the party’s representation in the Parliament is determined by how much of their share of the national vote they receive,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman.

“The Department of Justice has asked to do something that’s unprecedented. They want to interfere with how California counts its ballots. They have come up with a list. They haven’t really explained exactly how they’ve come up with this list. But we know from their track record that many of the people whom they say are non-citizens are either not voters at all, or they actually are citizens,” said UCLA’s Rick Hasen.

The practice of using binding arbitration to resolve union and government disputes has been around for decades. “These are routine laws that are part of the labor relations framework,” said Justin McBride of the UCLA Institute for Research on Labor and Employment.

In just over a week, Angelenos will go to the polls to vote for mayor. Or at least, those who haven’t already voted early or by mail. On the issue of homelessness, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass is struggling to tout her accomplishments. “It’s a difficult sell for her to say that she has solved a problem that she has not solved, even if she has made it better,” says Jim Newton, professor of public policy and communications at UCLA.

Naomi Zewde, an assistant professor in health policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in an interview that under a voucher system, Medicare payments likely would not keep pace with rising health care prices and would create a gap that enrollees have to fill with their own dollars.

(Translated from Spanish) Gaspar Rivera-Salgado [project director of the UCLA Labor Center] confirmed in an interview with Agence France-Presse Factual on October 13 that there are no records of a mass mobilization of Mexican agricultural workers with the characteristics described in the publications.