From investigations into financial dealings at the White House to exposés of dangerous workplaces, shadowy oil-shipping networks and the financial forces driving the artificial intelligence boom, some of the year’s most consequential journalism took center stage at the 2026 Gerald Loeb Awards.

Presented by UCLA Anderson School of Management and the G. and R. Loeb Foundation, the awards honored outstanding reporting on business, finance and the economy during an Oct. 8 ceremony in New York City.

Jennifer Graylock–Graylock.com Stephen Engelberg of ProPublica was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Stephen Engelberg, editor-in-chief of ProPublica, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Marcelo Prince, investigations coverage chief at the Wall Street Journal, was honored with the Minard Editor Award, which recognizes excellence in business journalism editing.

Journalists and news organizations received awards in 13 categories, with the New York Times earning honors for its coverage of the Trump administration’s trade policies and an investigation into the president’s business dealings and potential conflicts of interest. The Washington Post was recognized for reporting on the militarization of space and dangerous working conditions, while Reuters won for its coverage of under-the-radar fleets transporting oil around the world.

Other winners included the Economist, STAT, the Wall Street Journal, the Miami Herald and WLRN News, the San Francisco Chronicle, Bloomberg Businessweek and DCTV, CBS News’ “60 Minutes” and the Financial Times.

Established in 1957 and administered by UCLA Anderson since 1973, the Gerald Loeb Awards are among the nation’s most prestigious honors for business and financial journalism. They recognize reporting that helps the public better understand the economic forces shaping their lives and holds institutions and decision-makers accountable.

The ceremony, hosted by former CNBC anchor Tyler Mathisen, also included a moment of silence honoring journalists who have been detained or imprisoned, died, or gone missing while doing their jobs.

The 2026 Gerald Loeb Award winners are:

Audio

Economist, “Scam Inc.”

Sue-Lin Wong, Sam Colbert, Alizée Jean-Baptiste, Claire Read, Rosie Blau, Weidong Lin and John Shields

Beat reporting

STAT, “Reporting on FDA Chaos”

Lizzy Lawrence

Breaking news

New York Times, “Liberation Day”

Ana Swanson, Tony Romm, Patricia Cohen and Times staff

Commentary

Wall Street Journal, “The Financial Engineering Fueling the AI Race”

Jonathan Weil

Explanatory

Washington Post, “The Militarization of Space”

Christian Davenport

Feature

Washington Post, “The Deadliest Workplace in America”

Todd Frankel and Andrew Van Dam

International

Reuters, “Dark Fleets”

Paul Carsten, Prasanta Kumar Dutta, Lucy Craymer, Gleb Stolyarov, Anna Hirtenstein, Stefanie Eschenbacher, Shariq Khan and Stephen Eisenhammer

Investigative

New York Times, “Money Trail at the White House”

Eric Lipton, David Yaffe-Bellany, Cecilia Kang, Tripp Mickle and Times staff

Local

Miami Herald and WLRN News, “Killer Train”

Brittany Wallman, Aaron Leibowitz, Daniel Rivero, Joshua Ceballos, Susan Merriam, Shradha Dinesh and Allison Beck

Personal finance and consumer reporting

San Francisco Chronicle, “Burned”

Megan Munce, Susie Neilson and Sara DiNatale

Video (longform)

Bloomberg Businessweek and DCTV, “Can’t Look Away”

Matthew O’Neill, Perri Peltz, Olivia Carville and Kristin Powers

Video (news)

CBS News “60 Minutes,” “The Price of Life”

Scott Pelley, Aaron Weisz, Ian Flickinger, Michelle Karim, Joe Schanzer, Don Lee, Sean Healey, Rob Fortunato and Mark LaGanga

Visual storytelling

Financial Times, “End of the Line: How Saudi Arabia’s Neom Dream Unraveled”

Alison Killing

Honorable mentions went to the Wall Street Journal for “The Business of Babies” and Business Insider for “Inside the Secretive World of America’s AI Data Centers.”

For more information, visit the Gerald Loeb Awards website.