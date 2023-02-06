UCLA professor Arturo O’Farrill was honored for “Fandango at the Wall in New York,” which stemmed from “Fandango at the Wall” (movie poster, right) a documentary tracing the lineages of fandango dance across Mexico.

It was another impressive performance for UCLA at the Grammys.

At the 2023 ceremony, held Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, two faculty members and two alumni won awards for their achievements last year, and a fifth Bruin — Professor Terence Blanchard — is the composer of one of the honored works:

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra were recognized for best jazz album for “Fandango at the Wall in New York,” featuring the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective. O’Farrill is a professor of global jazz studies and assistant dean for equity, diversity and inclusion at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music.

Blanchard, UCLA’s Kenny Burrell Professor of Jazz Studies, is the composer of “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” which was named best opera recording.

Opera singer Angel Blue, a UCLA alumna, earned a Grammy for her performance as a principal soloist on the “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” album.

Wayne Shorter, adjunct professor at the music school’s Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, took the prize for best improvised jazz solo for “Endangered Species” — his 12th Grammy.

UCLA alumna Sara Bareilles was one of the principal soloists on “Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording),” which received the honor for best musical theater album.

Read the full news release on the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music website.