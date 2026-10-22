“Climate hushing” is a theme of the 2026 midterm elections, as many candidates avoid climate change conversations in hopes of broadening their electoral appeal. UCLA experts say not only is that a risky stance long term, it’s also not feasible when so many issues voters care about are directly tied to climate.

Experts can discuss the links between energy affordability and renewables; the risk that the U.S. will forfeit the green technology race with China; and the role that environmental issues will play for California’s next governor.

Climate hushing

Ann Carlson

Carlson is the Shirley Shapiro Professor of Environmental Law at UCLA and faculty director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. She can speak to the decline in Democratic candidates’ willingness to campaign on environmental issues. Carlson notes that many political candidates are ignoring climate change and renewable energy, despite focusing on climate-linked voter concerns about affordability, electricity and gas prices.

Email: [email protected]

Losing the green tech race

Alex Wang

Wang is a professor of law at UCLA and the Walter and Shirley Wang Chair in U.S.–China Relations and Communications. He can speak to the U.S.–China race over renewables and environmental technology. Without support from the federal government, Wang notes, the U.S. is losing ground to China on green technology.

Email: [email protected]

Climate and California’s next governor

Julia Stein

Stein is deputy director of the UCLA Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. She can discuss the environmental challenges facing California’s next governor. The state’s next leader will be thrust immediately into the fray on some of the most challenging environmental issues facing the state, from air pollution to El Niño to infrastructure.

Email: [email protected]