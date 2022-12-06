“Bridget Riley Drawings: From the Artist’s Studio,” presented by the Hammer Museum at UCLA, will feature several never-before-seen works by the English painter. The exhibition will open on Feb. 5, 2023.

Organized in collaboration with the Art Institute of Chicago and the Morgan Library & Museum in New York, the show includes more than 90 sheets from Riley’s private collection and will be on view through May 28. This is the first and most extensive American museum exhibition in half a century dedicated exclusively to Riley’s drawing.

“Although she is best known known for her remarkable abstract paintings, drawing is an essential aspect of Bridget Riley’s artistic practice,” Ann Philbin, director of the Hammer Museum. “This is of particular interest to the Hammer, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the Morgan Library & Museum, all of which have a deep commitment to collecting, exhibiting and studying works on paper.”

Read the full news release about “Bridget Riley Drawings: From the Artist’s Studio” (PDF).