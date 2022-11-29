The Hammer Museum at UCLA’s two-decades-long project to remake itself inside and out — including expanding, renovating and transforming the building — will culminate on March 26, 2023.

The public will be welcomed into the final major architectural components of the project, designed by Michael Maltzan Architecture, and a new group of exhibitions celebrating the Hammer’s collection of contemporary art.

The new Lynda and Stewart Resnick Cultural Center will welcome visitors through a new street-level entrance located prominently at the corner of Wilshire and Westwood boulevards. The naming of the building recognizes the Resnicks’ gift, through their foundation, of $30 million — the largest single gift in the Hammer’s history, which was announced in 2018.

Since 2015 the Hammer has fully renovated its existing galleries, public event spaces and restaurant; expanded its offices and other back-of-house spaces; added a brand-new gallery and study center for works on paper; and, most recently, renovated the singular Hammer Store. In total, the Hammer has grown by 40,000 square feet, while achieving its goals of:

creating a dramatic presence across a full city block;

increasing gallery space by 60%;

providing 20,000 square feet of renovated and enhanced community space;

showcasing its permanent collection — including the Grunwald Collection of more than 45,000 works on paper and the Hammer Contemporary Collection of more than 4,000 objects — while at the same time presenting its renowned temporary exhibitions.

“When we began collaborating with Michael Maltzan more than 20 years ago, he was an ‘emerging’ architect, so it has been a joy to work together and see him gain international acclaim for his work. From the start, our goal was to make the Hammer into a welcoming, public-facing, university-affiliated institution engaged with today’s art and artists and the urgent issues of our time,” Philbin said. “With the unflagging support of our visionary board of trustees chaired by Marcy Carsey, and generous donors, especially Lynda and Stewart Resnick, the UCLA community, our brilliant staff and Michael Maltzan’s design wizardry, we succeeded in quadrupling attendance over those years, and have become a beloved institution to our audience and especially the artists of this city. I am beyond thrilled to welcome everyone to a reimagined Hammer Museum that is more than 20 years in the making.”

Read the full announcement about the expansion and renovations (PDF) from the Hammer Museum at UCLA.