Journalists from around the world joined the interactive Gerald Loeb Awards virtual event, where the 2020 winners were announced, and two career achievement honorees were celebrated during the live show. The Gerald Loeb Awards are among the highest honors in journalism, recognizing the work of journalists whose contributions illuminate the world of business, finance and the economy for readers and viewers worldwide.

The event featured a unique 3D environment developed by Pixel Canvas. Attendees could explore interactive elements of the environment, including areas where they could listen to synopses of entries from all finalists and join group viewing rooms to text and video chat during the show.

Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC’s “Power Lunch,” served as the master of ceremonies for the live show. Antonio Bernardo, dean of UCLA Anderson School of Management and chairman of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation, welcomed Loeb Awards honorees and all attendees. Throughout the show, competition category announcements were voiced by Frank Mottek, senior money anchor for KNX-CBS Los Angeles.

The Gerald Loeb Awards show included presentations of two special awards for career contributions to journalism. The Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, Lionel Barber, the former editor of the Financial Times, joined live from the United Kingdom. The Lawrence Minard Editor Award honoree, Alessandra Galloni, global managing editor for Reuters, participated live from Rome.

In addition, winners of 12 competition categories were named, and those journalists were able to join the show and give their acceptance remarks live.

The 2020 Loeb Award recipients:

Audio

“Amazon: Behind the Smiles” — Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX

Will Evans, Katharine Mieszkowski, Taki Telonidis, Rachel de Leon, Kevin Sullivan, Najib Aminy, Andrew Donohue, Esther Kaplan, Matt Thompson, John Barth, Al Letson, Melissa Lewis, Hannah Young, Byard Duncan, David Rodriguez, Mwende Hinojosa, Jim Briggs, Fernando Arruda and Reveal staff

Beat reporting (tie)

“Boeing's 737 MAX Crisis” — Seattle Times

Dominic Gates, Mike Baker, Steve Miletich and Lewis Kamb

“How PG&E Burned California” — Wall Street Journal

Katherine Blunt, Russell Gold, Rebecca Smith, Renée Rigdon, Yaryna Serkez and Dave Cole

Breaking news

“Crash in Ethiopia” — New York Times

Hadra Ahmed, Hannah Beech, Selam Gebrekidan, David Gelles, James Glanz, Thomas Kaplan, Natalie Kitroeff, Jack Nicas, Norimitsu Onishi, Dionne Searcey, Kenneth P. Vogel and Zach Wichter

Commentary (tie)

“America’s Broken Health Care System” — Kaiser Health News

Elisabeth Rosenthal

“A Secret Life of Your Data” — Washington Post

Geoffrey A. Fowler

Explanatory

“Death by a Thousand Clicks” — Fortune and Kaiser Health News

Erika Fry and Fred Schulte

Feature

“Planet Fox” — New York Times

Jonathan Mahler and Jim Rutenberg

International

“WhatsApp International” — Financial Times

Mehul Srivastava, Tom Wilson, Tim Bradshaw and Robert Smith

Investigative

“Exploited” — New York Times

Michael H. Keller, Gabriel J.X. Dance and Nellie Bowles

Local

“Profiting from the Poor” — MLK50: Justice Through Journalism and ProPublica

Wendi C. Thomas, Deborah Douglas, Maya Miller, Beena Raghavendran and Doris Burke

Personal finance and consumer reporting

“The TurboTax Trap” — ProPublica

Justin Elliott, Paul Kiel, Ariana Tobin and Lucas Waldron

Video

“‘Zone Rouge’: An Army of Children Toils in African Mines” — NBC News Investigative Unit

Cynthia McFadden, Christine Romo, Lisa Cavazuti, Bill Angelucci and Daniel Nagin

Visual storytelling

“Clear Takeover” — Tampa Bay Times

Tracey McManus and Eli Murray