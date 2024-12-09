UCLA today captured the NCAA championship in men’s water polo with an 11–8 win over USC at Stanford University’s Avery Aquatic Center.

The win brings the number of national titles for the team to 13 and UCLA’s overall tally to 124, second-most in the nation.

The win also marks UCLA head coach Adam Wright’s fifth championship with men’s water polo, with all five titles coming against USC. Wright also won an NCAA championship in May 2024 with the women’s water polo program.

UCLA had a total of seven players score in the contest, paced by two goals each from freshman Ryder Dodd, redshirt junior Chase Dodd, and graduate students Nico Tierney and Jack Larsen. Graduate student Makoto Kenney added a game-high three assists.

The No. 1–seeded Bruins, who went 4–1 this season against the No. 2 seed Trojans, improved to 101–92–1 all-time in the series’ history.

