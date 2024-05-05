The UCLA men's volleyball team captured the 2024 National Collegiate Volleyball Championship in four sets on Saturday, May 4, defeating No. 2 seed California State University, Long Beach, at the Walter Pyramid arena on the Long Beach campus. Scores of the match were 25–21, 25–20, 27–29 and 25–21.

The victory brought home NCAA championship No. 21 for the men’s volleyball program — which won its first back-to-back titles since the 1995 and 1996 seasons — and the 122nd overall NCAA title for UCLA across all sports. The Bruins ended the season winning 15 of their last 16 matches on the way to the championship.

Read the full story on the UCLA Athletics website.



