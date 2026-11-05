UCLA experts attending and monitoring the annual United Nations climate conference say that major breakthroughs in negotiations are unlikely, but COP31 could create new momentum for implementation of previous commitments. This includes efforts to reduce global emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Also on the agenda: artificial intelligence, the proliferation of clean energy, and resilience in the face of extreme weather. The conference comes amid Nepal’s deadly glacier flood, heat deaths in Europe, and historic wildfires in Indonesia and North America.

UCLA environmental law experts from the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment are tracking and attending the Nov. 9–20 climate conference. They are available for interviews beforehand, on the ground in Antalya, Turkey, and from Los Angeles during the summit.

Horowitz is a UCLA environmental law expert and executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. She can explain how U.N. climate conferences like COP31 work and what is — and isn’t — on the agenda for negotiations. She can speak to why nations, nongovernmental organizations and some industries are laser-focused on addressing methane pollution as a climate solution. She will be in Antalya for Week 1.

“The backdrop to this COP is frankly the very scenarios that scientists have long warned about — warmer oceans, glaciers melting, abnormal wildfires — and yet nations, including the U.S., are not meeting the targets we need to hit to keep making progress. I’m particularly focused on what progress can be made on methane as an ‘emergency brake’ on climate change, especially methane from solid waste landfills.”

Nichols is distinguished counsel for the UCLA Emmett Institute. In 2020, Nichols completed her tenure as chair of the California Air Resources Board, a position she held since 2007 when she was appointed by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. She can speak to the role of California and China as the U.S. federal government backs away from climate action. She can also speak to growing claims that AI could help address climate change.

“I’m watching for who exactly shows up to COP this year and how they address the noticeable backsliding on Paris Agreement commitments, particularly whether countries commit to additional mitigation measures since we’re not making much progress on the phaseout of fossil fuels. I’m also paying attention to the implementation of important mandatory reporting regulations in Europe and California.”

Gray is project director of the Governors’ Climate and Forests Task Force housed at UCLA. The GCF Task Force is hosting the only official United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP31 side event for the entire University of California system. That event (1:15 pm on Nov. 12 in the Blue Zone) will focus on promoting long-term funding that protects biodiversity and forests.