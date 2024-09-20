While the first day of classes is still nearly a week away, UCLA’s campus is already buzzing and full of life, with some 14,000 eager new and returning students — aided by family, friends, staff and student volunteers — hauling yellow pushcarts loaded with belongings to their residence halls on the Hill.

UCLA’s True Bruin Ambassadors have been on the scene to welcome the new arrivals, lend a hand and direct the busy foot traffic amid the clickety-clack of carts and excited chatter. Abel Valenzuela, dean of the UCLA College Division of Social Sciences, was beyond impressed by the setup as he moved his son, Milan, a first-year student, into his new digs. ““They run a tight ship here!” Valenzuela said.

Barbra Ramos/UCLA Dean of the social sciences division Abel Valenzuela (far right) helps move his son Milan, a first-year student (second from left) into the residence halls with the rest of the family.

After settling into their campus lairs, these Bruins will have plenty of opportunities over the coming days to connect with their peers and explore everything UCLA has to offer through True Bruin Welcome. This series of events, open houses and community-building activities is highlighted by a welcome ceremony in Pauley Pavilion with Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt, a Westwood Village block party, the Enormous Activities Fair and the electrifying Bruin Bash festival and concert. Other offerings include receptions for UCLA’s diverse student communities, including commuters, transfers, LGBTQ students, student-veterans and more.

This year, UCLA welcomes more than 6,600 first-year students and over 3,700 new transfer students, who will be embarking on their UCLA journey — with approximately 30% of them of them being the first in their families to earn a college degree. UCLA’s newest Bruins range in age from 15 to 66.

Even after classes begin on Sept. 26, events for these new students will continue. On New Student Free Day, Sept. 28, they can all claim free tickets to see UCLA vs. Oregon at the Rose Bowl in a matchup of new Big Ten rivals. And a week later, on Oct. 5, they’ll join the entire Bruin community for the campus’s annual UCLA Volunteer Day, with service projects across Los Angeles that provide critical service work, beautification and support for food banks, shelters, senior centers, schools and veterans’ facilities.

Barbra Ramos/UCLA First-year student Neilani Maximo (center) and her mother (right) and sister show their Bruin pride outside Rieber Hall.

A brief look at UCLA’s newest Bruins

Fist-Years



UCLA expects to enroll just over 6,600 first-year students for fall 2024

Roughly 4 out of 5 first-years from California were in the top 9% of their high school classes academically

More than 1 in 4 of new domestic first-years are from low-income backgrounds, and nearly 30% will be the first in their family to earn a college degree

Members of the new first-year class hail from 46 states and Washington, D.C., and from more than 60 countries

The new first-year class saw increases in racially/ethnically underrepresented students, specifically African American, Latino and Native American students

Nearly 50 first-year students are current or former foster youth

Transfers

