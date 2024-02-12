Honoring 100 years of Black Greek life on campus

2023 marked the centennial of UCLA’s first African American sorority and fraternity.

Read more about the Pi chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority and the Upsilon chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi from UCLA Newsroom

The meaning of Ralph Bunche

His name can be found all over UCLA — with a building, an endowed chair and an ethnic studies research center honoring him. He is one of UCLA’s most admired graduates. His legacy shows why.

Read more about Ralph Bunche ’27 from UCLA Magazine

The honorable Madam Secretary

For her entire life, Shirley Weber has been a fighter. As California’s secretary of state, she’s still fighting — for diversity and inclusion, for education, and to make sure every vote counts.

Read more about Shirley Weber ’70, M.A. ’71, Ph.D. ’75 from UCLA Magazine

Inequality and California freeways

The decision to route the 210 through a thriving Black neighborhood in Pasadena demonstrates the damaging impacts of freeway development in California.

Read about the story map on Pasadena and its freeways from the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs

Made in L.A. 2023: Akinsanya Kambon

Winner of the Hammer Museum at UCLA’s Mohn Award during “Made in L.A. 2023: Acts of Living,” Akinsanya Kambon creates objects that are vehicles, both materially and symbolically, for histories of the Black diaspora, highlighting everyday lives, historical achievements, the ever-present specter of violence and acts of resistance. Watch Akinsanya Kambon talk about his work in a video from the Hammer Museum

The time traveler

With affirmative action under attack, historian Eddie Cole ponders the past — his own, and the country’s — as American higher education barrels toward an uncertain future.

Read more about Professor Eddie Cole from UCLA Magazine

Inspired by the Critical Race Studies program

Kendra Fox-Davis found the program was a “North Star” for working toward civil rights and racial justice in the law.

Read more about Kendra Fox-Davis ’06 from UCLA Law

A family tradition but blazing her own trail

Morolake Omoya is the first Black UCLA student to earn three degrees in civil and environmental engineering.

Read more about Morolake Omoya ’17, M.S. ’18, Ph.D. ’23 from UCLA Newsroom

Legacy of jazz pianist, composer Horace Tapscott

His archive, which was donated to UCLA Library in 2003, is in the spotlight thanks to a slate of projects highlighting the lasting impact of his Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra.

Read more about Horace Tapscott and his collection at UCLA Library from UCLA Newsroom

The greatest Bruin you don’t know

Larry Farmer, who helped build UCLA basketball into a national powerhouse, finally tells his story.

Read about Larry Farmer ’76 from UCLA Magazine

BLM and the history of slavery and segregation

UCLA’s Brenda Stevenson delves into the deep historical roots of Black resistance and revolution as Deborah Thomas from the University of Pennsylvania examines Black lives in Jamaica.

Watch the webinar video from the UCLA International Institute

Fowler Museum returns objects to Ghana

The items from the museum’s collections were personally handed over to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asante king, in Ghana on Feb. 5.

Read more about the permanent and voluntary return of objects to the Asante kingdom from UCLA Newsroom

A more inclusive beauty industry through science

Doctoral student AJ Addae launched a company that develops cosmetics for people with darker skin tones.

Read more about AJ Addae from UCLA Newsroom

Black history and health care perspectives

UCLA study shows that exposure to critical black history can change white perspectives on racism in health care and can also spur support for policies aimed at equity.

Read more about the research from Kimberly Martin ’22 and Professor Kerri Johnson from UCLA Newsroom