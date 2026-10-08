Dr. Eric Esrailian, professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and a longtime campus leader, has been elected chair of the Hammer Museum at UCLA's board of directors, with collector and philanthropist Karen Hillenburg named vice chair. Esrailian, who previously served as vice chair, succeeds Marcy Carsey, who led the board for 12 years and remains a member.

Esrailian has served on the Hammer's board since 2012. A physician and chief of the UCLA Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases, he also co-chairs UCLA's Second Century Council and is an Emmy-nominated film producer whose work — including "The Promise" and "Intent to Destroy" — led to the creation of UCLA's Promise Institute for Human Rights and Promise Armenian Institute.

"I am honored to take on the role of chair of the Hammer's board of directors, and I am beyond grateful to my friend Marcy Carsey, who held this position for the last 12 years and led this board with grace, wit, generosity and vision," Esrailian said. "As the museum continues into its new era under the leadership of Zoë Ryan, I am proud to work alongside my fellow members of this extraordinary board as we strive to make the Hammer a keystone of the Los Angeles art world and position UCLA as the flagship global university for the arts."

Hammer Museum Director Zoë Ryan praised both new leaders: "Eric possesses a deep belief in the power of the arts to shape communities, and his role at UCLA offers a strong bond between the museum and the university,” she said. “Karen has strong relationships with artists and a keen understanding of how the museum's collections and exhibitions are the beating heart of the institution."

The leadership change comes alongside three new board of directors members and five new board of advisors members, which brings the boards to 24 and 34 members, respectively.

Read the full release at the Hammer Museum press room.