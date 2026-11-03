Forging new paths for Indigenous storytelling

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television has formed a new partnership with the Cherokee Nation to bring Indigenous storytelling practices into the classroom. The collaboration will give UCLA students opportunities to work directly with Cherokee artists and language keepers on projects including animated films, documentaries and workshops, as well as participate in exchanges with students at Cherokee Film Studios in Oklahoma.

Learn more about the project and the UCLA faculty bringing fresh perspectives to Indigenous media and creative practice from Go Arts UCLA.

Panel brings together sitting Native American federal judges for the first time

The UCLA School of Law’s Native Nations Law and Policy Center organized a historic panel in April featuring five Native American women serving as federal judges, including Judge Diane J. Humetewa, the first Native American woman to serve as a U.S. federal judge. The judges shared insights and advice on topics ranging from teaching Indian law and the need for greater civic awareness to their personal career experiences.

Learn more about the discussion from UCLA Law.

Understanding the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act

In a recorded lunch-and-learn session from the Fowler Museum at UCLA, Allison Fischer-Olson, the museum’s repatriation coordinator and curator of Native American art, discusses compliance with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act and how the law is put into practice at the museum. Fischer-Olson previously served as the Fowler Museum’s assistant curator of archaeology and was a project coordinator for “Mapping Indigenous Los Angeles.”

Watch the full discussion from the Fowler Museum.

Study finds health disparities among American Indian and Alaska Native adults

American Indian and Alaska Native adults, who make up 5% of California’s adult population, face disproportionately high rates of chronic disease, substance use and other adverse health conditions, according to new research from the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. The study found that more than one-third of American Indian and Alaska Native adults in California have elevated blood pressure, while 32% have hypertension, heart disease, diabetes or a combination of these conditions.

Read more about the findings, including how gaps in data can affect public health efforts, from UCLA Newsroom.

Filipino and Navajo gymnast Ciena Alipio reflects on her UCLA career

Bruin gymnast Ciena Alipio reflects on her time at UCLA and a decorated gymnastics career that included helping the team win back-to-back Big Ten championship titles during her junior and senior years, as well as earning the 2025 Big Ten beam title. She also earned recognition for her academic achievements throughout her time at UCLA.

Read more about Alipio’s journey to UCLA and how she’s honoring her roots from UCLA Newsroom.

Q&A with ‘Reservation Dogs’ co-creator Tazbah Rose Chavez

UCLA alumna and television writer Tazbah Rose Chavez served as a co-executive producer, writer and director for the Emmy-nominated series “Reservation Dogs.” In a conversation with UCLA Newsroom, Chavez reflects on her time as an American Indian studies major, her journey to the writers’ room and how “Reservation Dogs” redefined Native representation on screen.

Read the full conversation with Chavez from UCLA Newsroom.

Protecting Indigenous water rights

Teri Red Owl, executive director of the Owens Valley Indian Water Commission, and AnMarie Mendoza, a Tongva water protector and the commission’s outreach director, led a conversation about the struggle to reclaim water resources in Payahuunadü (the Owens Valley) in eastern California. Moderated by UCLA anthropology professor Jessica Cattelino, the discussion connected this struggle to the documentary “Water for Life,” which follows similar efforts in Latin America. The program was co-presented by the Promise Institute for Human Rights and the UCLA American Indian Studies Center.

Watch the full conversation from the Hammer Museum at UCLA.

How Raven Chacon breaks open sonic traditions

Composer Raven Chacon, the first Native American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, challenges musical conventions through his contributions to the recent Hammer Museum exhibition, “Several Eternities in a Day: Form in the Age of Living Materials.” Known for exploring the relationships among sound, space and people, Chacon discusses his artistic process, including how he captures field recordings by placing microphones deep in the earth and using the wind to play small instruments.

Listen to the full discussion about Chacon’s compositions from the Hammer Museum at UCLA.

Law, art and advocacy with Mary Kathryn Nagle

Attorney, playwright and scholar Mary Kathryn Nagle visited the UCLA School of Law for a conversation about how her work across these disciplines has helped champion Native rights and visibility. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Nagle discussed her advocacy for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives movement, her experience litigating before the U.S. Supreme Court and her exploration of Indigenous sovereignty through her award-winning plays.

Watch the full discussion, presented by the UCLA Native Nations Law and Policy Center.

Dedicated to community: Remembering Bruin Phil Hale

Philip Hale, a member of the Navajo Nation, dedicated his life to supporting Native American communities in Southern California, particularly through education. A beloved mentor to students, Hale belonged to the Red House Clan (Kinłichíí’nii) and was born for the Bitter Water Clan (Tódich’ii’nii). He was also a frequent participant in the UCLA American Indian Students Association’s annual powwow and served as director of its 28th annual event.

Learn more about Hale’s life, legacy and contributions to the Native Bruin community and beyond from the UCLA American Indian Studies Center.