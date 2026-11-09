The UCLA International Institute will lead the annual campus commemoration of international education and exchange, International Education Week, next Monday through Friday, Nov. 16–20. Every fall, the week is observed by universities throughout the country.

With support from 19 UCLA sponsors and the participation of units across campus, International Education Week offers UCLA students, faculty and staff an array of events and activities.

Participants will have opportunities to:

Learn about international research opportunities and scholarships.

Join conversations with U.S. and international students, faculty and university leaders on issues of global significance.

Immerse themselves in the wide range of global cultures and arts at UCLA.

The UCLA International Institute believes that an informed understanding of the world, its cultures and contemporary concerns is a crucial component of a 21st-century education and essential for preparing Bruins to be effective leaders and productive citizens in a globally interconnected, diverse workforce. We also recognize that the experience and perspectives of international students enrich UCLA's research, education and community.

Many members of the UCLA community bring deep connections to numerous world cultures and local diaspora communities, which enrich our campus life. And the research conducted at UCLA — whether in the social sciences and humanities, medicine, life sciences, environmental sciences, engineering, the arts or other fields — has direct impacts on people in Los Angeles and across the globe, as reflected in the UCLA Connects Flagship initiative.

The UCLA International Institute offers a broad range of undergraduate degree programs in international studies (global studies, global health, international and area studies, international development, international migration) and three master's programs (African, East Asian and Latin American studies). In addition, the institute houses 22 individual centers and programs dedicated to specific world regions and global issues, which regularly offer free public events.