The Latino vote, traditionally a reliable base for Democrats, is showing signs of change, with more Latinos drifting to the far right of the political spectrum. It’s a phenomenon Emmy award-winning journalist and author Paola Ramos recently came to UCLA to discuss.

Hosted by UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute, or LPPI — in collaboration with the UCLA Division of Social Sciences, the Chicano Studies Research Center and Latina Futures 2050 Lab — the Oct. 14 event centered on Ramos’ newly published book “Defectors: The Rise of the Latino Far Right and What It Means for America,” which explores the ways in which the complicated intersection of Latino identity, race and historical trauma has influenced this political shift.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, the insights shared served as a timely dynamics of Latino voter behavior.

The discussion with Ramos was moderated by LPPI faculty director Amada Armenta and included Chicano Studies Research Center assistant director Celia Lacayo and UCLA assistant professor of political science Michelle Torres.

Research conducted by the LPPI confirms the shift. An analysis of votes cast in 2020 in 13 key states that are home to 80% of the nation’s Latino population, shows that in nine of those states, nearly 1 in 4 Latinos voted for Trump; in the four other states, the margin was even higher, with nearly 1 in 3 Latinos supporting Trump — more than in 2016 and a notable departure from previous voting patterns.

So what explains this change?

Ramos’ discussion highlighted how disillusionment with the Democratic Party and a strategic Republican focus on immigration have played pivotal roles. Many Latinos on the right — including many second- and third-generation Latinos — have latched onto the anti-immigrant sentiments expressed by the Trump campaign, fueled by a deep desire to assimilate, to be seen as “belonging” to a larger American culture and to differentiate themselves from those seen as outsiders.

“In terms of framing, the far right knows to stay focused on immigration. It’s intentional and fascinating to watch,” said Ramos, a former correspondent for Vice News and a contributor to MSNBC. “Even to the point where it defies logic, as it’s based on fear-mongering, fueled with anger, resentment and disgust.”

And much of the messaging from the far right about political ideology can play into the deep-seated and sometimes traumatic historical and political experiences of certain groups from Latin America, said Alexandra Quintana, a UCLA law student and LPPI mobilization fellow who attended the event.

“The framing of political terms is weaponized by the right: Words like ‘socialism’ and ‘communism’ can be very triggering for Latinos who fled authoritarian regimes that labeled themselves similarly,” said Quintana, who also mentioned the retreat of Democrats from states the party no longer feels it can carry in a national election. “The Democratic party has essentially given up efforts to appeal to key states like Florida and Texas, and the right uses this to its advantage by infiltrating evangelical churches and appealing to Latino communities.”

Paul Conner Left to right: Michelle Torres, Paola Ramos, Cecilia Lacayo and Amada Armenta.

The LPPI’s Armenta also spoke about how a varierty of historical, social and racial experiences shaped Latinos’ outlook.

“We have to start understanding how fear and personal experience shape Latino political behavior,” she said. “It’s not just about policy positions but about the emotions these positions evoke. To effectively engage with Latino voters, both parties need to recognize this and approach them as multidimensional, rather than assuming one party will always claim their vote”

Xalma Palomino, an LPPI policy fellow who also attended the event, praised the panel for shedding light on the complexities of the evolving Latino electorate.

“In an election year where there is a prevalent narrative and numbers indicating that Latinos are becoming more conservative without really knowing the ‘why,’ I think Ramos’ work helps to bridge that gap in understanding our evolving electorate,” she said. “I felt inspired and optimistic by her message of hope — that there is hope in empathizing and understanding far-right Latinos to foster intentional engagement from progressives.”

The event concluded with a book signing, offering attendees the opportunity to meet Ramos and discuss her work.