Birds can teach us much about what it means to be human. But maybe we’d benefit more from imagining what it means to be a bird. To have the freedom of nearly unlimited movement. To be seemingly fragile and yet powerful beyond measure. To shape and span the planet, pole to pole, for millions of years before humans existed. And to continue doing so as living dinosaurs and one of the world’s all-time most successful animals.

In awe and admiration of our feathered forerunners, friends and fellow denizens of Earth, we invite you to take a bird’s-eye view of the ways they inspire art, science and more across the UCLA College.