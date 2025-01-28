Key takeaways The side effects of cancer treatment can be uncomfortable and disruptive to regular eating habits.

Filling your fridge and pantry with a variety of foods before treatment begins is essential to staying nourished.

If you do have to miss a meal or have no appetite, homemade or store-bought protein shakes or meal-replacement drinks can be a helpful alternative.

During cancer treatment, our bodies require optimal nourishment, so eating well is especially important.

Unfortunately, the treatments themselves — including chemotherapy and radiation — can interfere with appetite and digestion, making it harder to consistently eat healthy foods or even eat much at all.

Filling your fridge and pantry with a variety of foods before treatment begins and being flexible about your daily diet are essential to staying nourished during cancer treatment, according to Emma Veilleux, a senior dietitian supervisor with the Simms/Mann UCLA Center for Integrative Oncology.

“You may experience nausea, constipation or diarrhea. You could experience smell and taste aversions, where foods that you normally like to eat are not going to sound good or may smell or taste unappealing,” Veilleux said. “I encourage my patients who are preparing for treatment to have a variety of nutritious options on hand in case they need to pivot from their usual eating plan.”

Stock up on frozen meals and ready-to-eat foods

Having the fridge stocked with nutritious, ready-to-eat foods such as yogurt, cottage cheese, edamame, nut butter, fruits and vegetables, and the freezer filled with various frozen meals makes it easier to respond to changes in your taste and appetite.

“Whether you feel like eating pasta or you feel like eating chicken, you can pick based on what you have on hand, and you don’t need to go and order something from a food delivery service,” Veilleux said. “Although that can be an option, too.”

Getting takeout meals when you have a specific taste for something and don’t have it in the house is also a good choice because it’s important to eat what you can when you can, she added.

“It’s frustrating that you can eat something one day, and it was good, and you tolerated it great, and you didn’t have any issues afterward, and then the next day, that food might sound terrible, and you don’t want anything to do with it,” Veilleux said. “Eating during treatment can be challenging because of the uncertainty. Although some people experience no issues with eating at all.”

If you do have to miss a meal or your appetite is MIA, homemade or store-bought protein shakes or meal-replacement drinks can be a helpful alternative, she added.

John McCoy/UCLA Health Emma Veilleux is a senior dietitian supervisor with the Simms/Mann UCLA Center for Integrative Oncology

Stay hydrated

Hydration is important for everyone. For those experiencing diarrhea, it’s even more critical, Veilleux said.

She said that people who are losing a lot of fluid because of diarrhea or vomiting should consider using an electrolyte supplement. Talk to your doctor or dietitian about which might be best for you.

It’s typically OK to drink coffee in moderation during treatment as long as it doesn’t upset your stomach, according to Veilleux, although it’s a good idea to check in with your doctor about your specific situation. She recommends patients abstain from alcohol completely while undergoing treatment.

Prioritize protein

Protein needs increase during cancer treatment, according to Veilleux, who helps clients determine their individual protein needs depending on their unique circumstances.

She encourages patients to eat adequate amounts of protein throughout the day but also to allow themselves to be flexible when dealing with a potentially unpredictable appetite.

“Eating anything is better than eating nothing,” Veilleux said. “You may have days where you only feel like eating foods with less nutrition than you normally eat, and that’s OK in the short term.”

Bland, lightly salted foods, such as saltine crackers or white rice, are often easier on the stomach and thus easier to tolerate.

“It’s always better to feed yourself in the way that feels doable, as opposed to not eating because you're worried that a food isn’t healthy or high in protein,” Veilleux said. “Do your best to work in some protein, fruits and veggies if you’re able to, but remember that you don’t need to be perfect.”

Give yourself grace

The side effects of cancer treatment can be uncomfortable and disruptive to regular eating habits. Veilleux urged patients to communicate with their care team about any treatment side effects they may be experiencing, as medications are available to reduce side effects and make symptoms more tolerable.

Difficulty eating is uncomfortable on its own, so it’s important for patients and their family members to be as understanding as possible, she says.

“Flexibility and being able to pivot from what you may have expected is a really important part of supporting yourself as you go through treatment,” Veilleux said. “And being a supportive family member, too.”