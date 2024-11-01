You’re currently reading this sentence, but you could be hearing it.

With UCLA Newsroom’s newly implemented text-to-speech feature, you’ll be able to listen to the majority of our stories going forward simply by clicking the “listen” icon next to a story’s byline. You can even try it now.

That’ll let you catch up on all the great content from the Newsroom and UCLA Magazine while you’re doing other things, like driving, making your morning coffeee, working out at the gym or just relaxing.

Even better, this audio function, powered by an Amazon web-services technology called Polly, allows you to hear our Spanish-language stories read aloud as well.

As part of the campus’s strategic plan to deepen its engagement with the diverse communities of Los Angeles and to ensure that important UCLA news reaches a wider audience, Newsroom has begun to offer more of its key stories in Spanish. Translations, conducted by Lilt, are first processed by AI and then vetted by linguists for accuracy and flow.

Check out our recent piece on UCLA being named the No. 1 public university for the eighth straight year for both English and Spanish versions — it’s easy to toggle between the two using the icon at the top of the page — and for audio versions in both languages.

For more text-to-speech examples, listen to our magazine feature on Chancellor-designate Julio Frenk and his wife, Felicia Knaul, our profile of an alumna who has made a name for herself as a reporter in the NFL and our piece on how UCLA scientists are working to combat brain aging.

Stay tuned as we expand and refine these features and continue to tell UCLA’s stories in bold new ways.

Enjoy the new options!