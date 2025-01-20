To mark the 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance, Newsroom is highlighting a selection of stories on the ways the late civil rights icon’s life and work have inspired social justice and teaching at UCLA.

Watch: When Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at UCLA

UCLA Library’s Special Collections holds important artifacts of UCLA’s history. The film clip of Martin Luther King Jr. speaking on campus in 1965, combined with audio discovered by people in the communications studies department reveals more about what is was like on that day, and just how many students were there to hear his message of justice.

Listen to King’s full speech on the UCLA Communications Studies YouTube channel.

UCLA’s MLK Oratorical pays tribute to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary

David Esquivel/UCLA Christophe Charles and other members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity perform a step dance and spoken word number during the Feb. 1 event.

Now in its fourth decade, the annual competition at UCLA explores the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. through poetry, spoken word and other art forms — oftentimes focusing on themes and observances centered on Black history in the U.S. and beyond.

Hear how performers raise their voices for social justice in this time-honored tradition.

UCLA hosts historic performance with origins in the life, legacy of MLK

UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music faculty Arturo O’Farrill and Diane White-Clayton premiered original works alongside a performance of jazz icon Dave Brubeck’s “The Gates of Justice,” a cantata composed in the aftermath of King’s 1968 assassination to address increasing tensions between Jewish and Black communities.

Learn more about how UCLA’s “music and justice” concerts connect to King’s message of hope.

King’s teachings passed from one of his contemporaries to UCLA undergraduates

Graphic by Tina Ly/UCLA. Photos by UCLA and UCLA Labor Center

For over two decades, the late Rev. James Lawson Jr. inspired students to carry on the fight for justice in his course that explored nonviolent theory and its impact on social movements in the U.S, and around the globe.

Learn about how the nonviolence class connected students to King’s enduring legacy.

Chaos or community? Professors reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.’s final message of hope

Members of the UCLA faculty share their thoughts on King’s last published work, a treatise on the slain civil rights leader’s vision of the ongoing struggle for economic equality, educational equity and freedom for all Americans regardless of race.

Hear from scholars across campus about what King’s writings means to them.

Archival papers show bond between UCLA’s Ralph Bunche and Martin Luther King Jr.

UCLA Library Special Collections Ralph Bunche with Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

UCLA Library’s Special Collections house a unique personal statement from Bunche on King’s assassination, three telegrams and letters the UCLA alumnus and Nobel Peace Prize-winner wrote to support and congratulate King during his lifetime.

Learn more about why the collection is an important Bruin legacy.

Video collection honors Martin Luther King Jr.’s contributions and legacy

The UCLA Film & Television Archive houses 100 moving image holdings relevant to the study of the iconic civil rights leader, including newsreels and TV documentaries like “King in the Wilderness,” which chronicles the final chapters of King’s life.

Learn more about the collection and how to access some of the content online.

UCLA professors reflect on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

UCLA Clockwise from top left: UCLA professors Brenda Steveson, Marcus Hunter, Lorrie Frasure-Yokley, Tyrone Howard, Kelly Lytle Hernández and Darnell Hunt.

Six Black faculty members reflect on the themes in King’s final manuscript and discuss the role that UCLA as an institution might play in advancing the spirit, hopefulness and boundless effort that King continues to inspire.

Watch them speak to King’s agenda of equality and justice on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.