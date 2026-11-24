A new study co-authored by a UCLA Fielding School of Public Health researcher has found that over the course of a year, the largest data centers in the United States use four times as much power as the city of Los Angeles. Findings also indicated that such centers’ electricity consumption and carbon emissions rival those of some U.S. states.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Sustainability, examined hyperscale data centers (HDCs), the largest and most powerful class of data centers that support services such as cloud computing, large language model training and global deployment of artificial intelligence tools.

The study provides one of the first facility-level estimates of HDCs’ electricity use and carbon dioxide emissions since the rise of AI. The authors include researchers from Harvard University and Falco Bargagli Stoffi, an assistant professor in the UCLA Fielding Department of Biostatistics. They compared their findings on power usage to electricity sales by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), which serves approximately 4 million Angelenos.

“Our central estimate suggests that the 403 hyperscale data centers we studied across the United States used nearly four times as much electricity as LADWP sells to its customers in a year,” said Bargagli Stoffi, adding that the analysis attributed more than half, or 54%, of the centers’ electricity use to fossil fuels.

The study was one of the first to combine fragmented data, helping to better paint a picture of the emissions of individual facilities. “Better public information on electricity use would help communities and policymakers assess the environmental consequences of this industry’s growth,” Bargagli Stoffi said.

The researchers noted substantial regional differences, with some HDCs relying much more on carbon-intensive electricity than others. Many of the facilities were concentrated in geographic areas where electricity is heavily generated by coal-fired power plants. The study found that four states — Virginia, Oregon, Ohio and Iowa —accounted for more than half of the electricity use studied.

Read more about the study and how researchers are planning to quantify health impacts at UCLA Fielding’s website.