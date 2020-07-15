Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and NBA stars Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love are among nine former Bruin athletes named to the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame today. Overall, the impressive class of 2020 includes six Olympic medalists, a two-time NCAA softball champion, a World Series champion and a WNBA champion.

The new inductees are:

Keira Goerl, softball, 2001–04

Lauren (Cheney) Holiday, women’s soccer, 2006–09

Kevin Love, men’s basketball, 2008

Mike Powell, track and field, 1986

Noelle Quinn, women’s basketball, 2004–07

Dave Roberts, baseball, 1991–94

Tasha Schwikert, gymnastics, 2005–08

Russell Westbrook, men’s basketball, 2007–08

Adam Wright, men’s water polo 1997–2000

For full biographies of all the new Hall of Famers, read the UCLA Athletics announcement.