Key takeaways The gift commitment from Meyer and Renee Luskin is the largest-ever single donation to the history department and to the UCLA College Division of Social Sciences.

The funds are intended to guarantee UCLA’s role as a national leader in bringing historical knowledge to a wide public beyond campus.

The Luskins, alumni and longtime donors to the university, have supported programs and initiatives across campus benefiting students, faculty, staff and the broader community.

Southern California business leader Meyer Luskin and his wife, Renee, have made a $25 million gift commitment to UCLA to support faculty, students and public-oriented programs in the UCLA Department of History. The Luskins, distinguished alumni who are among the university’s most generous donors, said the funding is intended to guarantee UCLA’s role as a national leader in bringing historical research and knowledge to the broader society beyond campus.

Their gift is the largest-ever single donation to the department and to the UCLA College’s Division of Social Sciences. In recognition of the landmark pledge, the university will name the department the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Department of History, making it the first academic department in the UCLA College to be named following a philanthropic gift.

“Meyer and Renee Luskin are cherished members of our Bruin family who have long helped UCLA live up to its highest ideals, changing countless lives through their generosity and leadership,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. “This visionary gift speaks volumes about their dedication to our academic community and their recognition that both UCLA students and the general public benefit greatly from a rich understanding of history.”

Founded in 1919, at the time of UCLA’s inception, the history department has built a reputation as one of the most respected in the world, with programs ranked among the best in North America and globally and an internationally acclaimed faculty.

In addition to bolstering resources for students, faculty and the development of early-career scholars, the gift will support the expansion of the department’s many public-facing centers and programs. These include the Luskin Center for History and Policy, the Public History Initiative, the “Why History Matters” series and the new “Making History in Los Angeles” program, which will be housed at UCLA Downtown, enhancing the department’s presence in the city and region.

“We believe the study of history is vital in creating informed participants in a vibrant democratic society,” Meyer Luskin said. “This gift will ensure that students and faculty have ample resources and opportunities to study the past, which will allow them to further understanding of the present in service to the public good.”

“To understand and nurture the values that lay at the foundation of our democracy, it is essential to mine the past as a guide to a better future,” Renee Luskin said. “Such knowledge can aid in solving some of our world’s biggest challenges.”

The Luskins’ latest gift builds on their $5 million donation in 2017 that led to the creation of the UCLA Luskin Center for History and Policy, headed by David N. Myers, the Sady and Ludwig Kahn Professor of Jewish History. The academic research center is a national leader in using history as a vital tool in addressing key policy questions of the day and offering solutions.

“This transformative gift will allow the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Department of History to stand at the cutting edge, globally and nationally, of research and teaching,” said Abel Valenzuela, dean of the social sciences division. “The Luskins’ remarkable act of generosity signals a new era of distinction for the study of history at UCLA and for the division of social sciences at large.”

Kevin Terraciano, professor and chair of the history department, said the Luskins’ gift will further the department’s mission of bringing the study of history into the public sphere, particularly by preparing history graduates for positions outside the academy — at museums, archives and cultural organizations and in government service. To that end, he said, the department will strengthen relationships with a broad network of partner institutions to offer more experiential pathways for students.

“The Luskins have created unprecedented opportunities for our faculty and students to amplify the public impact of their work, not only today but for generations to come,” said Terraciano, who added that the department plans to host a conference on “The Future of History” in honor of the Luskins’ generosity. “We are honored by their gift and truly grateful to partner with them in realizing this vision.”

Meyer Luskin received a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1949 from UCLA, and Renee earned a UCLA bachelor’s in sociology in 1953. Meyer went on to graduate school in business at Stanford University and became president, CEO and chairman of Scope Industries, a leader in the recycling and processing of food waste.

Meyer has said that a $30 scholarship allowed him to continue his UCLA studies after they were interrupted by his military service in World War II — an act of generosity that helped spur his and Renee’s years of giving back to the university.

Today, the impact of the Luskins’ wide-ranging philanthropic giving to UCLA can be seen across campus, benefiting students, faculty, staff and the broader community in areas as varied as public policy, history, law, scientific research and medicine.

In 2011, the Luskins made combined gifts of $100 million to support both the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, which was named in their honor, and the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center, which opened in 2016. That same donation also enabled the establishment of the annual Luskin Lecture for Thought Leadership in the UCLA College, which has featured luminaries ranging from Bill and Hillary Clinton and former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan to Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie Bunch III and former National Science Foundation director France Córdova.

In 2019, the Luskins were awarded the UCLA Medal, the university’s highest honor, in recognition of their long legacy of leadership.

Meyer Luskin is a member of the UCLA Second Century Council, an advisory board to UCLA’s chancellor, and previously served as a member of the campus’s Centennial Campaign executive committee and The UCLA Foundation board of directors. Renee Luskin has served as a member of the advisory board of the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation and as a member of the executive producer council for UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance.