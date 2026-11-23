At 87, Rochelle Williams has little patience for pity parties.

The lung cancer survivor brought that philosophy, along with plenty of humor and heart, to UCLA’s Wilson Plaza on Nov. 14, joining more than 100 students, physicians and advocates for a gathering dedicated to raising awareness about the disease.

Williams, who received treatment at UCLA Health, was among the speakers at an event that saw students plant 2,000 white flags across the lawn, each representing five Californians who die of lung cancer annually.

Organized by UCLA’s chapter of the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative, or ALCSI, the gathering was held on National Lung Cancer Screening Day during November’s observance of Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Organizers collaborated with other ALCSI chapters at Southern California universities.

The event also celebrated a major victory for four UCLA undergraduates who helped turn their lung cancer screening advocacy into California law.

On Sept. 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1124, legislation spearheaded by UCLA students that will require more than 23,000 tobacco retailers statewide to display standardized signs with information about lung cancer screening eligibility and tobacco cessation resources at the point of sale beginning in 2028. The goal is to reach people who may be at increased risk but are unaware they could qualify for potentially lifesaving screening.

From campus advocacy to the state Capitol

For Elaine Dong, co-president of UCLA’s ALCSI chapter and one of the four students behind the bill, the cause is personal. About three years ago, her aunt went to the hospital with severe pain and learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer, which had spread to her bones.

When Dong, a third-year psychobiology major on the pre-med track, encountered the ALCSI table at a UCLA activities fair, she was drawn to the organization’s mission.

“I realized, ‘Wow, there are so many people who didn’t even know about the screening,’” Dong recalled. “They could get screening at no cost to them if they qualify for the guideline.”

Courtesy of ALCSI UCLA Miah Chao (left) and Elaine Dong are co-presidents of UCLA’s ALCSI chapter and two of the four students behind Senate Bill 1124.

Miah Chao, Dong’s fellow chapter co-president and a fourth-year public health student, had been involved in tobacco prevention advocacy since she was 14. Through that work, she met lung cancer patients and survivors and became aware of the shame surrounding the disease.

“There’s so much stigma around it due to it being associated with smoking,” said Chao, who is also on the pre-med track. “But unfortunately, the individuals affected are not getting all the care that they deserve and the treatments they deserve.”

The two joined forces with fellow UCLA students Ethan Chen and Gianna Reyno in March 2025 to pursue legislation that could help more Californians learn about screening.

For nearly 10 months, the students emailed hundreds of state legislators and arranged what Chao estimated were around 50 meetings with legislative offices. Dong recalled pitching the proposal to nearly 50 offices before finding a lawmaker willing to introduce it.

“At the beginning, we questioned if we had any influence in this area at all. None of us had this type of state-level legislation experience,” Chao said.

But the students found that lawmakers were willing to listen. “They took our perspectives into account,” Chao said. “They heard what their constituents were passionate about and the issues that concerned us.”

They eventually found a champion in state Sen. Bob Archuleta, who introduced the bill in February. The students also rallied support from other universities and community organizations and testified at legislative hearings.

Courtesy of ALCSI UCLA Event participants signed messages of encouragement and support on wooden ribbons.

When Newsom signed the bill in September, the students’ group chat erupted in excited messages. Chao recalled the team gathering on FaceTime, practically in tears.

Dong was in class when an adviser texted the news. “I had to step out of class because I was so excited,” she recalled.

“We’ve learned that as young students, as part of Gen Z, we have the ability to really use our voices to make changes for our community,” Chao said. “And not just short-term changes, but sustainable changes through legislation.”

Changing the conversation around lung cancer

At the Nov. 14 gathering, UCLA physicians emphasized the importance of screening as advances in treatment are changing the outlook for many lung cancer patients.

Dr. Drew Moghanaki, professor and chief of thoracic oncology at UCLA Health’s Department of Radiation Oncology, recalled a time when lung cancer received relatively little attention from researchers and policymakers. Treatment options, he said, were limited, and sessions devoted to the disease at medical conferences were sometimes nearly empty.

“So how did we get from where we were to where we are today? Advocacy, research, public policy, prioritizing lung cancer,” Moghanaki told the crowd.

Yet negative perception around the disease persists.

“Lung cancer is still clouded by stigma and historical residue of this indifference to a cancer that we couldn’t do much about,” he said, adding that some policymakers may still consider it unworthy of funding.

Courtesy of ALCSI UCLA Lung cancer survivor Rochelle Williams (left) and her physician, Dr. Drew Moghanaki, professor and chief of thoracic oncology at UCLA Health’s Department of Radiation Oncology.

Today, many patients diagnosed early can be cured. Moghanaki, a faculty adviser to UCLA’s ALCSI chapter, pointed to advances in minimally invasive surgery, including what he described as UCLA Health’s first robotic lung cancer surgery performed through a single incision, completed within the past month. Advances in radiation therapy and drug treatments have also expanded options for patients.

Dr. Haley Tupper, another physician adviser to the chapter, recalled being surprised during medical training to learn how few eligible Californians were receiving lung cancer screening.

“You assume lung cancer screening is happening, and especially because lung cancer is the leading cancer killer, so why wouldn’t it be just as common as breast cancer screening?” she said.

At the time, California’s screening rate was around 1%. Tupper said that figure is increasing but still lags behind screening rates for breast and colorectal cancers.

Other UCLA speakers at the event included Dr. Ashley Prosper, a radiologist specializing in cardiothoracic imaging who praised the students’ advocacy and spoke about early detection. Dr. Arjan Gower, a hematologist-oncologist, spoke about advances in precision medicine, and Yannan Lin, a postdoctoral scholar in UCLA’s Medical and Imaging Informatics Group, spoke, as a cancer survivor, about the benefits of early treatment.

Williams, who was treated by Moghanaki, said she first attributed her breathing difficulties to allergies before a CT scan revealed lung cancer.

“And I said, ‘For real? What are you gonna do?’” Williams recalled asking her health team after the diagnosis.

She told the students that she spent less than 24 hours in the hospital following treatment and encouraged the aspiring physicians to approach patients with compassion and honesty.

“Don’t lie. Tell the truth,” she urged. “If anybody has cancer and they need help, call me. Call me, and I will encourage you.”

Williams also had advice for anyone confronting a cancer diagnosis.

“Stay around positive people, people who don’t have pity parties and sad parties,” she said.

Courtesy of ALCSI UCLA Event participants planted 2,000 white flags, each representing five Californians who die of lung cancer annually.

Following the remarks and survivor panel with Williams, event participants spread across Wilson Plaza to plant the flags in rows. In no time at all, an expanse of the lawn was transformed into a sea of white dancing markers as planters stepped back to quietly survey their work and take quiet moments of reflection.

Over the next 13 months, as California prepares to implement SB 1124, the students will continue their efforts to expand screening awareness and help other student organizations pursue similar legislation.

For Chao, the gathering was a reminder of the community that had grown around their cause.

“It truly warms my heart so much,” she said. “I think that us being here today shows that the UCLA community stands with all those across the globe that are affected by lung cancer.”